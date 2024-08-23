Broughty Ferry woman hikes to Scotland’s remotest pub – and ends up on TV

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Broughty Ferry woman hikes to Scotland’s remotest pub – and ends up on TV

Dundee scientist Glynis Mattheisen, 34, walked for three days to enjoy a pint at Scotland's remotest pub - building on her love for adventure, AI, and Scotland’s wilderness. Was it worth it?

Broughty Ferry-based scientist Glynis Mattheisen (left) and friend Ally Turner raise a bottle after hiking for three days to reach Scotland's remotest pub. Image: BBC
Broughty Ferry-based scientist Glynis Mattheisen (left) and friend Ally Turner raise a bottle after hiking for three days to reach Scotland's remotest pub. Image: BBC
By Michael Alexander

Imagine standing at the edge of Scotland’s rugged wilderness, where the landscape is defined by untamed mountains, glistening lochs, and sweeping moors that stretch as far as the eye can see.

In this remote and enchanting corner of the world, the notion of a pub might seem like a distant dream, but somewhere, hidden within this vast expanse, lies the most remote pub in Scotland.

The question isn’t just whether you would seek it out, but how far you would walk to savour a pint within its storied walls.

Would the promise of a frothy ale, the warmth of a hearth, and the camaraderie of fellow adventurers be enough to drive you through miles of solitude and rugged terrain?

From Dundee to Scotland’s remotest pub: Glynis Mattheisen with her bike in Broughty Ferry. Image: Glynis Mattheisen

The answer, according to Broughty Ferry-based Glynis Mattheisen, is a resounding yes.

A specialist in AI pharmaceutical work, the 34-year-old from Portland, Oregon, has found her place not only in the cutting-edge labs of Dundee but also in the wilds of the Scottish Highlands.

This connection was exemplified in her latest adventure: a three-day trek to Scotland’s remotest pub.

From Portland to Dundee: A journey in science and spirit

Glynis is at the forefront of developing AI-designed drugs that could revolutionise how we approach diseases like cancer and malaria, making treatments more accessible and affordable.

She speaks fondly of the city and its surrounding areas.

Broughty Ferry-based scientist Glynis Mattheisen out and about with her dog Toast in Dundee. Image: Glynis Mattheisen

“Dundee is different,” she says, her enthusiasm palpable. “The green space, the fresh air, looking up around the Tay, and you’ve got dolphins and sun. And then the people—in my experience—have been very warm and welcoming.”

Living in Broughty Ferry, Glynis finds the small-town vibe comforting.

“In Broughty Ferry, we walk down the High Street, everyone says hello, and they know your name,” she adds.

“The coffee shop on the High Street knows us so well, they start making our drinks before we’ve ordered. It really makes me feel at home.”

A love affair with Scotland’s wild places

But Glynis’s love for Scotland isn’t limited to its urban areas.

She has long been captivated by the country’s wilderness, a passion that dates back to her teenage years.

“When I was quite young, I came to Scotland for a summer by myself,” she explains.

“I hitchhiked and took a bus from Edinburgh all the way to Sutherland.”

She fell in love with the landscape: “I think back on that trip a lot now and wish I could tell 16-year-old Glynis that this would be her home someday.”

Glynis fell in love with places like the Isle of Lewis as a teenager. Image: Shutterstock

Now, living in Broughty Ferry with her partner Alex, she relishes the proximity to Scotland’s natural beauty.

“We’re out in the hills every weekend, getting to see as much as we can, and we’ll never tire of it.”

The trek to Inverie: A challenge worth taking

Glynis’s latest adventure, a hike to Scotland’s remotest pub, the Old Forge in Inverie, epitomises her adventurous spirit.

Inverie, a village on the Knoydart peninsula, is only accessible by a challenging 30-mile hike or by ferry.

It’s a place of raw beauty, where the community has thrived after buying their land from private owners more than 25 years ago. The pub was bought by the community in 2022.

The idea of making this trek had been on Glynis’s mind for years. However, it just never really worked out—until now. Glynis and her friend Ally Turner, with whom she’s shared many hiking adventures, finally set out on this journey in June.

They’d read on the pub’s Instagram page that the BBC were looking for people to make the hike for TV. They applied and were successful.

Their path began at the Glenfinnan Viaduct, famous for its appearance in the Harry Potter films. From there, they embarked on a three-day trek through some of Scotland’s most challenging terrain.

A journey through bog and storm

Despite being experienced hikers, Glynis and Ally found the trek to Inverie more difficult than expected.

“On paper, the hike didn’t look like it was going to be especially challenging for us,” she says.

“But it was incredibly challenging.”

The “flat” terrain turned out to be an expansive bog, which made progress slow and arduous.

“Every step, you’re sinking into the bog up to your knees, and it suctions you down,” she reflects.

Broughty Ferry-based Glynis passed through stunning Knoydart on her way to Scotland’s remotest pub.

“So, you have to exert all this effort with every step to just rip your leg back out. At one point, I think we were doing half a mile an hour.”

A warm welcome at the Old Forge

After three days of gruelling hiking, Glynis and Ally finally arrived in Inverie.

The Old Forge, the village’s community-owned pub, was waiting to welcome them.

“They knew we were coming,” Glynis says, still touched by the warm reception.

“You open the doors to the pub, and everyone knows who you are before they’ve met you. They’re pulling us free pints and chatting us up.”

The pub is the heart of the Inverie community, a place where locals and visitors alike come together to share stories and enjoy each other’s company.

Ally Turner and Glynis Mattheisen outside the Old Forge in Inverie. Image: BBC

The pub’s bartender, Will O’Neill, had his own story of falling in love with Inverie.

“He did this hike 13 years ago and just never left!” Glynis laughs.

“That was the sort of story we heard over and over again, talking with all the locals at the pub.”

Looking to the future

For Glynis, this adventure is just one of many. She’s already planning her next big trip, possibly venturing to Greece to hike the Corfu Trail with her partner.

But no matter where her adventures take her, Scotland will always hold a special place in her heart.

“Scotland is so special in that we have almost greater access to beautiful places because of the Right to Roam,” she says.



“The fact that Ally and I can do this hike, and we don’t need a permit, and we see a beautiful spot and think, ‘Oh, pitch the tent there for the night.’ Just the freedom to do that is unique.”

The Journey to Scotland’s Remotest Pub, produced by Elephant Shoe Films, is available on BBC iPlayer as part of the Our Lives strand of documentaries reflecting stories from across the UK. The programme will also be shown on BBC One on Friday, September 6 at 7.35pm.

Conversation