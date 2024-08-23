‘A magical event’: Fans say goodbye as horse trials leave Blair Castle after 35 years

It’s happening – the last-ever Blair Castle International Horse Trials are in full swing.

The sun is shining, there’s a brisk wind, and emotions are running high.

There’s excitement and anticipation, but, of course, there’s also great sadness.

After all, this is the final fling. Never again will anyone travel to the stunning grounds of Blair Castle to enjoy the iconic fixture.

The trials have taken place at Blair Castle as a three-day event since 1989, but the very first event was actually in 1978.

From celebrities to royals

They’ve attracted some of the biggest names in British eventing, including Zara Tindall, Ros Canter, William Fox Pitt, and Scotland’s very own Ian Stark.

Celebrity visitors have included actor Ewan McGregor – he presented a trophy to eventer Nicky Roncoroni in 2001 – and comedian Jennifer Saunders.

The late Queen was also a huge fan, joining the crowds at the European Championships in 2015, and presenting medals to riders.

It’s not just horsey folk who love Blair Horse Trials.

Magical atmosphere

With around 45,000 visitors annually, there are many who come for the huge shopping village and country fayre.

And then there are those who come purely for the magical atmosphere.

The estate’s owners have said their “environmental aims” are behind the decision to end the world-famous trials.

That’s down to the land being used for regenerative agriculture, requiring year-round management.

End of an era

The loss of the fixture is a major blow for the sport in Scotland, but it’s a blow that was softened with the announcement earlier this week that Scone Palace will host the trials in 2025.

Organisers have promised this weekend will be a tremendous farewell celebration.

Event director Alec Lochore feels mixed emotions about the finale.

“I just want everyone, whether a rider or spectator, to enjoy themselves – whatever the weather,” he told me.

“Let’s celebrate everything that’s good about Blair.

“A lot of great horses and riders have been through here. Two horses that won gold medals in Paris 2024 have been placed in classes here – and one of them won the four-star two years ago.

“It’s very sad because the event’s in the DNA of a lot of people now. But things change and we have to respect that.”

Bankfoot-based rider Jessica Elliott, 29, has been riding at Blair since she was 17 and is gutted to be competing at Blair’s “final fling”.

“It’s a huge loss to equestrianism and the local community,” she lamented.

“This year I’m competing my horse Evie in the showjumping.

“I’ve got such a history with Blair – I first went as a kid to spectate, then volunteered in the event stables as a teenager.

“That was fun, with great parties at night.”

Competing at Blair aged 60 was amazing

Aberfeldy-based Sally Murray, 63, has been competing at Blair with her Highland ponies for more than 20 years.

She evented at the trials in the 2021 Scottish Grassroots Championship – aged 60 – which she describes as an “amazing experience”.

“I’m gutted it’s the last one,” she said. “I’m taking Highlands and writing for dressage this year.”

Dawn Morley from Newburgh in Aberdeenshire was the “guinea pig” test rider for the two-star cross country.

She also clinched second place in the Riding Club style jumping championship final with her horse Ru.

“It’s sad it’s the last Blair,” said Dawn.

“It’s good to know Scone’s running the trials next year, but still – Blair is iconic.”

Morgan Miller, 33, from Edinburgh competed in a working hunter class with her young horse at this year’s event, although she said, jokingly, it was a “disaster”.

Her friends Gillian Maciver, 44, and Stephanie Miller, 47, also from Edinburgh, have been coming to the event for years.

“It’s had a good run,” said Gillian.

“We’ll go to Scone next year, but Blair is fantastic for its beautiful surroundings and fabulous shopping.”

The Roue and Devine families drove from Wiltshire, Reading and Wokingham to celebrate the final trials.

“We were very sad until we discovered it’s moving to Scone,” said Sarah.

“It took us three days to get here in the caravan, stopping along the way.

“We’re two families and we’ve other friends, grannies, mums and grandkids here for the last one. It’s pretty special.”

Pam Dykes, the chair of BHS Lothians, sipped champagne with friends while she waited for the cross country to start.

“We’ve been coming for 20 years,” she said. “It marks the end of summer and the countryside looks so pretty. We’re looking forward to Scone but it’ll never be Blair!”

“It’s such a magical event,” added vet physiotherapist Lisa Cleeton.

Camrie Macleannan and her three kids – Riean, 9, Erain, 7, and Ciaren, 3 – travelled all the way from Mull.

“It’s the best horsey event ever,” she said. “You just get into this wee bubble. We’re sad to see it go.”

Meanwhile Sean Marsh, a former forester at Atholl Estates, said it’s “strange” knowing this is the last Blair.

“I cut the timber for the cross country jumps,” he said. “It’s great to have played a part in the event’s history.”

Bastion of equestrian life

Bertie Troughton, resident trustee of Blair Castle, said: “The horse trials have been a huge part of our lives for 35 years.

“We’re so pleased that working with our friends at Scone we’ve secured a future for the trials and that Perthshire will remain the bastion of equestrian life in Scotland.”

The British Horse Society has been at the heart of the event since its inception in 1978.

The society’s national manager for Scotland, Helene Mauchlen, added: “We’ll really miss the horse world assembling at the iconic venue.”