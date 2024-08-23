‘A magical event’: Fans say goodbye as horse trials leave Blair Castle after 35 years

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Outdoors

‘A magical event’: Fans say goodbye as horse trials leave Blair Castle after 35 years

Event director Alec Lochore says Blair Castle International Horse Trials are 'in the DNA' of so many people.

Caroline Edgar, Lorraine Meaney, Lisa Cleeton and Pam Dykes with her son Harris Dykes (aged 5) all from East Lothian. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
Caroline Edgar, Lorraine Meaney, Lisa Cleeton and Pam Dykes with her son Harris Dykes (aged 5) all from East Lothian. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
By Gayle Ritchie

It’s happening – the last-ever Blair Castle International Horse Trials are in full swing.

The sun is shining, there’s a brisk wind, and emotions are running high.

There’s excitement and anticipation, but, of course, there’s also great sadness.

After all, this is the final fling. Never again will anyone travel to the stunning grounds of Blair Castle to enjoy the iconic fixture.

The trials have taken place at Blair Castle as a three-day event since 1989, but the very first event was actually in 1978.

From celebrities to royals

They’ve attracted some of the biggest names in British eventing, including Zara Tindall, Ros Canter, William Fox Pitt, and Scotland’s very own Ian Stark.

Celebrity visitors have included actor Ewan McGregor – he presented a trophy to eventer Nicky Roncoroni in 2001 – and comedian Jennifer Saunders.

Ewan McGregor presents a trophy to Nicky Roncoroni at Blair Horse Trials in 2001. Image: Supplied by Blair Castle.
Ewan McGregor presents a trophy to Nicky Roncoroni at Blair Horse Trials in 2001. Image: Supplied by Blair Castle.

The late Queen was also a huge fan, joining the crowds at the European Championships in 2015, and presenting medals to riders.

It’s not just horsey folk who love Blair Horse Trials.

Magical atmosphere

With around 45,000 visitors annually, there are many who come for the huge shopping village and country fayre.

And then there are those who come purely for the magical atmosphere.

Blair Castle International Horse Trials 2024 in action. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.

The estate’s owners have said their “environmental aims” are behind the decision to end the world-famous trials.

That’s down to the land being used for regenerative agriculture, requiring year-round management.

End of an era

The loss of the fixture is a major blow for the sport in Scotland, but it’s a blow that was softened with the announcement earlier this week that Scone Palace will host the trials in 2025.

Lara Barnes and Painted Rose tackle the cross country at Blair Castle Horse Trials 2024. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.

Organisers have promised this weekend will be a tremendous farewell celebration.

Event director Alec Lochore feels mixed emotions about the finale.

“I just want everyone, whether a rider or spectator, to enjoy themselves – whatever the weather,” he told me.

“Let’s celebrate everything that’s good about Blair.

Danielle Crawford on Brudanali in the BE100 cross country course at Blair Castle Horse Trials 2024. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.

“A lot of great horses and riders have been through here. Two horses that won gold medals in Paris 2024 have been placed in classes here – and one of them won the four-star two years ago.

“It’s very sad because the event’s in the DNA of a lot of people now. But things change and we have to respect that.”

Bankfoot-based rider Jessica Elliott, 29, has been riding at Blair since she was 17 and is gutted to be competing at Blair’s “final fling”.

“It’s a huge loss to equestrianism and the local community,” she lamented.

Jessica Elliott has been competing at Blair Horse Trials since she was 17.
Jessica Elliott – pictured at a previous event – has been competing at Blair Horse Trials since she was 17.

“This year I’m competing my horse Evie in the showjumping.

“I’ve got such a history with Blair – I first went as a kid to spectate, then volunteered in the event stables as a teenager.

“That was fun, with great parties at night.”

Competing at Blair aged 60 was amazing

Aberfeldy-based Sally Murray, 63, has been competing at Blair with her Highland ponies for more than 20 years.

She evented at the trials in the 2021 Scottish Grassroots Championship – aged 60 – which she describes as an “amazing experience”.

“I’m gutted it’s the last one,” she said. “I’m taking Highlands and writing for dressage this year.”

Sally Murray competing at Blair Castle Horse Trials in 2021 aged 60.
Sally Murray competing at Blair Castle Horse Trials in 2021 aged 60.

Dawn Morley from Newburgh in Aberdeenshire was the “guinea pig” test rider for the two-star cross country.

She also clinched second place in the Riding Club style jumping championship final with her horse Ru.

“It’s sad it’s the last Blair,” said Dawn.

“It’s good to know Scone’s running the trials next year, but still – Blair is iconic.”

Dawn Morley from Newburgh in Aberdeenshire was a “guinea pig” test rider for the cross country at the very last Blair Castle Horse Trials. Image: Gayle Ritchie.

Morgan Miller, 33, from Edinburgh competed in a working hunter class with her young horse at this year’s event, although she said, jokingly, it was a “disaster”.

Her friends Gillian Maciver, 44, and Stephanie Miller, 47, also from Edinburgh, have been coming to the event for years.

“It’s had a good run,” said Gillian.

“We’ll go to Scone next year, but Blair is fantastic for its beautiful surroundings and fabulous shopping.”

Gillian Maciver, Morgan Miller and Stephanie Miller enjoying Blair Horse Trials 2024. Image: Gayle Ritchie.

The Roue and Devine families drove from Wiltshire, Reading and Wokingham to celebrate the final trials.

“We were very sad until we discovered it’s moving to Scone,” said Sarah.

“It took us three days to get here in the caravan, stopping along the way.

“We’re two families and we’ve other friends, grannies, mums and grandkids here for the last one. It’s pretty special.”

Friends and family L-R Jonty Roue, Sarah Roue, Jane Butler, Jennifer Moore-Devine, Lindsay Devine, Sean Marsh. In front: Coral Moore-Devine and Florence Roue.

Pam Dykes, the chair of BHS Lothians, sipped champagne with friends while she waited for the cross country to start.

“We’ve been coming for 20 years,” she said. “It marks the end of summer and the countryside looks so pretty. We’re looking forward to Scone but it’ll never be Blair!”

“It’s such a magical event,” added vet physiotherapist Lisa Cleeton.

Camrie Macleannan and her three kids – Riean, 9, Erain, 7, and Ciaren, 3 – travelled all the way from Mull.

“It’s the best horsey event ever,” she said. “You just get into this wee bubble. We’re sad to see it go.”

The Macleannan family came to the final Blair Horse Trials all the way from Mull: Erain, 7, Ciaren, 3 and Riean, 9. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.

Meanwhile Sean Marsh, a former forester at Atholl Estates, said it’s “strange” knowing this is the last Blair.

“I cut the timber for the cross country jumps,” he said. “It’s great to have played a part in the event’s history.”

Bastion of equestrian life

Bertie Troughton, resident trustee of Blair Castle, said: “The horse trials have been a huge part of our lives for 35 years.

“We’re so pleased that working with our friends at Scone we’ve secured a future for the trials and that Perthshire will remain the bastion of equestrian life in Scotland.”

The Highland pony classes get underway at the final Blair Castle Horse Trials in 2024. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.

The British Horse Society has been at the heart of the event since its inception in 1978.

The society’s national manager for Scotland, Helene Mauchlen, added: “We’ll really miss the horse world assembling at the iconic venue.”

More from Outdoors

Broughty Ferry-based scientist Glynis Mattheisen (left) and friend Ally Turner raise a bottle after hiking for three days to reach Scotland's remotest pub. Image: BBC
Broughty Ferry woman hikes to Scotland’s remotest pub - and ends up on TV
Gayle explores Reekie Linn - and checks out Black Dub cave. Image: Gayle Ritchie.
Reekie Linn: Discovering magical falls in Angus via hidden and hair-raising 'devil dog' route
One of the trishaws piloted by volunteer Vivien Scott with passengers Pat Terry and Sandra Haworth. Image: Kim Cessford.
Monifieth trishaw service affords the elderly and less able 'joy, freedom and adventure'
Lucinda Russell with her Grand National racehorse winner Corach Rambler. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
My day at Lucinda Russell's Kinross-shire horse yard and what it taught me
6
CR0049357, Rebecca Baird, Kinross. Lavender Farm. Picture shows; Scottish Lavender Oils lavender field tour. 'What did I think?' feature. Thursday 1st August 2024. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
What did I think of the Scottish Lavender Oils tour in Kinross?
2
Calum Harvie and wife Louise Harvie with a 'plot 22' sign made by one of Louise's Bell Baxter High School pupils for their allotment at Elmwood College Allotments in Cupar.
Digging into the 'good life' of Fife and Dundee allotment holders
Image shows: A happy family getting ready to play mini golf at Clayton Adventure Golf. There is a family on holiday standing around one of the tees at the mini golf course. A boy holding a golf club at the front of the picture is wearing a yellow t-shirt and white shorts is smiling broadly at the camera.
6 of the best Fife mini golf courses to try with the family
The exterior of Black Watch Castle Museum in Perth.
6 kid-friendly castles around Angus, Dundee, Fife and Perthshire
2
Gayle indulges in some goat therapy at Lunan Bay Farm. Image: Kim Cessford.
I tried goat therapy at newly launched Lunan Bay farm to fibre experience -…
Outdoor instructor Beth Wallis, director of Mental Health Northwest Community Interest Company, next to the River Tay at Grandtully. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
Aberfeldy Wellness Walks director Beth helps people get into nature

Conversation