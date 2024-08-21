Scone Palace to host international horse trials from 2025 as Blair Castle event ends

Scone Palace is to host new international horse trials from 2025 as the event at Blair Castle comes to an end.

Blair Castle International Horse Trials is taking place for the final time after 35 years this week.

It was announced earlier this year the trials would be moving on from the Blair Atholl site due to changes in how the farmland is managed.

Now it has been confirmed trials – using the same format – will be held at Scone Palace from next year.

The announcement means Perthshire will continue to host a major equestrian event, attracting thousands of people to the region.

First Scone Palace International Horse Trials to be held in August 2025

The first Scone Palace International Horse Trials will take place next August in the parklands of the palace and the adjacent Perth Racecourse.

Brian Stevenson, CEO of Scone Estates, said: “We are absolutely delighted that Scone Palace and Perth Racecourse will establish and host the Scone Palace International Horse Trials.

“We are thrilled to bring a new and major event to Perthshire, highlighting the region as

a premium destination for large-scale international events.

“The team and I look forward to working with British Eventing to deliver another world-class event.”

William, Viscount Stormont of Scone Palace said: “Perth Racecourse and the parkland at Scone Palace are a fantastic setting for this new international event.

“The parkland has a long history of hosting eventing competitions, and we know that many Scottish equestrians have fond memories of eventing here.

“We are delighted to build on the legacy of Blair Castle and bring a new event to

new generations for decades to come.

“Equally, we are pleased to introduce the facilities at Perth Racecourse to a new international event and to deploy the team to produce a best-in-class eventing surface.

“We must also acknowledge the Troughton family and everyone at Blair Castle for delivering 35 years of world-class eventing, and we wish them all the best for the final

horse trials at Blair Castle.”

‘Scotland’s leading equestrian event’ heading for Scone Palace

Matthew Taylor, director of racing at Perth Racecourse, said: “We are delighted to be taking on the honour of running the new Scone Palace International Horse Trials at the parkland at Scone Palace and Perth Racecourse.

“The team at Blair Atholl has done a wonderful job over the past 35 years of hosting such a coveted event in the equestrian calendar.

“We cannot wait for the opportunity to begin our own new chapter and deliver what we are confident will be Scotland’s leading equestrian event.”