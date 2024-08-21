Scone Palace to host international horse trials from 2025 as Blair Castle event ends

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Scone Palace to host international horse trials from 2025 as Blair Castle event ends

The announcement means Perthshire will continue to host a major equestrian event.

By Lindsey Hamilton
The Blair Castle Horse Trials have been held at the same venue for 35 years. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
The Blair Castle Horse Trials have been held at the same venue for 35 years. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

Scone Palace is to host new international horse trials from 2025 as the event at Blair Castle comes to an end.

Blair Castle International Horse Trials is taking place for the final time after 35 years this week.

It was announced earlier this year the trials would be moving on from the Blair Atholl site due to changes in how the farmland is managed.

Now it has been confirmed trials – using the same format – will be held at Scone Palace from next year.

The announcement means Perthshire will continue to host a major equestrian event, attracting thousands of people to the region.

First Scone Palace International Horse Trials to be held in August 2025

The first Scone Palace International Horse Trials will take place next August in the parklands of the palace and the adjacent Perth Racecourse.

Brian Stevenson, CEO of Scone Estates, said: “We are absolutely delighted that Scone Palace and Perth Racecourse will establish and host the Scone Palace International Horse Trials.

“We are thrilled to bring a new and major event to Perthshire, highlighting the region as
a premium destination for large-scale international events.

“The team and I look forward to working with British Eventing to deliver another world-class event.”

William, Viscount Stormont of Scone Palace said: “Perth Racecourse and the parkland at Scone Palace are a fantastic setting for this new international event.

Scone Palace to host international horse trials
Scone Palace will host the horse trials in 2025. Image: Scone Palace/British Eventing
Perth Racecourse. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

“The parkland has a long history of hosting eventing competitions, and we know that many Scottish equestrians have fond memories of eventing here.

“We are delighted to build on the legacy of Blair Castle and bring a new event to
new generations for decades to come.

“Equally, we are pleased to introduce the facilities at Perth Racecourse to a new international event and to deploy the team to produce a best-in-class eventing surface.

“We must also acknowledge the Troughton family and everyone at Blair Castle for delivering 35 years of world-class eventing, and we wish them all the best for the final
horse trials at Blair Castle.”

‘Scotland’s leading equestrian event’ heading for Scone Palace

Matthew Taylor, director of racing at Perth Racecourse, said: “We are delighted to be taking on the honour of running the new Scone Palace International Horse Trials at the parkland at Scone Palace and Perth Racecourse.

“The team at Blair Atholl has done a wonderful job over the past 35 years of hosting such a coveted event in the equestrian calendar.

“We cannot wait for the opportunity to begin our own new chapter and deliver what we are confident will be Scotland’s leading equestrian event.”

More from Perth & Kinross

Norman Gunn pled guilty to threatening Perth Prison staff when he appeared at Perth Sheriff Court.
Angus thug threatened to use gangland connections to have Perth Prison officers' families murdered
Luke Pirie
Police told to arrest killer Dundee driver Luke Pirie after ban breach sentencing no-show
Exterior of Kilgraston School near Bridge of Earn, a stately home-type building over three storeys.
Perthshire private school's shock closure puts 48-year-old Riding for Disabled group under threat
Parole board for Scotland chief executive Colin Spivey (left) and chairman John Watt. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Parole chiefs say law change would prevent early release of prisoners like Angus killer…
2
car lands in loch after crash
Major rescue response as vehicle goes into loch after crash near Aberfeldy
Queues on the A9 due to roadworks near Dunkeld.
Dunkeld residents 'grossly let down' in A9 dualling waiting game
3
NHS Tayside has apologised for the issue. Image: Steve MacDougall/ DC Thomson
NHS Tayside patient appointments cancelled due to power outage
Blairgowrie man Jamie Stewart.
Blairgowrie social care worker struck off over sex acts with schoolgirl
2
Connor Park on his knees working in outdoor classroom helped by three small boys
People power gives tiny Perthshire nursery a mud-free makeover
male and female osprey on Loch of the Lowes nest.
Osprey found in Perthshire 'believed to have died from natural causes'
3

Conversation