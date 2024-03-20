Horse trials to leave Blair Castle after 2024 as huge Perthshire event faces uncertain future

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Horse trials to leave Blair Castle after 2024 as huge Perthshire event faces uncertain future

The trials have been held at the same venue for the last 35 years.

By Lindsey Hamilton
2024b last Blair Horse trials
William Fox Pitt riding Parklane Hawk in the dressage test at Blair Castle International Horse Trials in 2015. Image: Jim Crichton

Blair Castle will host the international horse trials for the final time this year – as the huge Perthshire event faces an uncertain future.

The trials have taken place at Blair Castle for the last 35 years and have attracted some of the biggest names in British eventing, including Zara Tindall last year.

The event normally draws thousands of visitors to the area over four days each August.

But organisers have announced that Blair Castle will be the host for the final time in 2024.

‘End of an era’ as horse trials to leave Blair Castle after 2024

The farmland on which the trials are held will need to be managed all year round in future as it is used more for regenerative agriculture, meaning it will no longer be available for use.

Alec Lochore, event director at Blair Castle International Horse Trials, said: “This event became a phenomenal international success and has had unstinting support from the Blair Castle team.

“Of course, it is the end of an era for everyone involved – sponsors, competitors, volunteers, spectators and many more – and we are determined to sign off with a tremendous celebration at this year’s event in August.”

2024 last Blair Horse Trials
Crowds fill Blair Castle’s grounds for the first day of the horse trials last year. Picture: Steve MacDougall/DC THomson

He added: “At this stage, it is too early to say what the future holds.

“There are a significant number of equestrian bodies involved and discussions to explore options will have to take place.

“The equestrian community is extremely grateful to the Blair Castle team for its outstanding commitment over so many years.”

Blair Castle Horse Trials: ‘Fantastic event’ planned for 2024

Bertie Troughton, resident trustee of Blair Castle, said: “It has been a great pleasure and privilege being at the centre of Scottish equestrianism for so many years.

“We are bowing out after this year with huge gratitude to everyone who made the event so special.

“We are looking forward to hosting a fantastic event later this year which will be a fitting tribute to hosting the event for 35 years.”

The organisers say all arrangements for entries and competitors for this year’s trials – taking place between August 22 and 25 – are unchanged.

