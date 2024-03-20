Horse trials to leave Blair Castle after 2024 as huge Perthshire event faces uncertain future

Blair Castle will host the international horse trials for the final time this year – as the huge Perthshire event faces an uncertain future.

The trials have taken place at Blair Castle for the last 35 years and have attracted some of the biggest names in British eventing, including Zara Tindall last year.

The event normally draws thousands of visitors to the area over four days each August.

But organisers have announced that Blair Castle will be the host for the final time in 2024.

‘End of an era’ as horse trials to leave Blair Castle after 2024

The farmland on which the trials are held will need to be managed all year round in future as it is used more for regenerative agriculture, meaning it will no longer be available for use.

Alec Lochore, event director at Blair Castle International Horse Trials, said: “This event became a phenomenal international success and has had unstinting support from the Blair Castle team.

“Of course, it is the end of an era for everyone involved – sponsors, competitors, volunteers, spectators and many more – and we are determined to sign off with a tremendous celebration at this year’s event in August.”

He added: “At this stage, it is too early to say what the future holds.

“There are a significant number of equestrian bodies involved and discussions to explore options will have to take place.

“The equestrian community is extremely grateful to the Blair Castle team for its outstanding commitment over so many years.”

Blair Castle Horse Trials: ‘Fantastic event’ planned for 2024

Bertie Troughton, resident trustee of Blair Castle, said: “It has been a great pleasure and privilege being at the centre of Scottish equestrianism for so many years.

“We are bowing out after this year with huge gratitude to everyone who made the event so special.

“We are looking forward to hosting a fantastic event later this year which will be a fitting tribute to hosting the event for 35 years.”

The organisers say all arrangements for entries and competitors for this year’s trials – taking place between August 22 and 25 – are unchanged.