Dundee watersports park confirms 2024 reopening date

A Dundee watersports park has confirmed its 2024 reopening date.

Wild Shore at City Quay will reopen in time for the school Easter break after closing during the colder winter months.

The park will welcome customers back from Friday March 29.

The reopening will be marked with what is said to be the country’s only “above-water Easter egg hunt” which will take place on its floating obstacle course over Easter Weekend.

Wild Shore offers a range of water-based activities including paddleboarding and wakeboarding.

The park welcomes about 20,000 visitors a year.

James Barbour, operations director of Wild Shore, said: “We can’t wait to welcome back guests to our thrilling outdoor site in Dundee.

“Our goal is to create unforgettable experiences, and we’re thrilled to reopen our doors and share the excitement once again.

“If you’re seeking adventure, relaxation, or a bit of both, Wild Shore Dundee promises a day of fun and excitement.

“And don’t worry about the UK weather; Wild Shore provides wetsuits, safety equipment, and thorough briefings to ensure a safe and enjoyable experience for all guests.”

The aqua park has been welcoming visitors to City Quay since 2018 and expanded in 2021.

The operator also has parks in East Lothian and Chester.