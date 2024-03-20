Dundee watersports park confirms 2024 reopening date

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Dundee watersports park confirms 2024 reopening date

Wild Shore at City Quay will reopen with an "above-water Easter egg hunt".

By Kieran Webster
A view of Wild Shore's obstacle course in Dundee.
Wild Shore at Dundee's City Quay. Image: Wild Shore

A Dundee watersports park has confirmed its 2024 reopening date.

Wild Shore at City Quay will reopen in time for the school Easter break after closing during the colder winter months.

The park will welcome customers back from Friday March 29.

The reopening will be marked with what is said to be the country’s only “above-water Easter egg hunt” which will take place on its floating obstacle course over Easter Weekend.

Thrill seekers in the water at Wild Shore. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson

Wild Shore offers a range of water-based activities including paddleboarding and wakeboarding.

The park welcomes about 20,000 visitors a year.

James Barbour, operations director of Wild Shore, said: “We can’t wait to welcome back guests to our thrilling outdoor site in Dundee.

“Our goal is to create unforgettable experiences, and we’re thrilled to reopen our doors and share the excitement once again.

A wakeboarder at the aqua park
Wakeboarder Fraser Cameron at the aqua park. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson

“If you’re seeking adventure, relaxation, or a bit of both, Wild Shore Dundee promises a day of fun and excitement.

“And don’t worry about the UK weather; Wild Shore provides wetsuits, safety equipment, and thorough briefings to ensure a safe and enjoyable experience for all guests.”

The aqua park has been welcoming visitors to City Quay since 2018 and expanded in 2021.

The operator also has parks in East Lothian and Chester.

More from Dundee

Dundee residents are struggling with the cost-of-living crisis. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Hundreds of Dundonians say their lives 'lack pleasure' as cost-of-living crisis impact laid bare
Dundee actor Brian Cox.
Dundee-born Brian Cox wins nomination as The Crown leads the way at Baftas
Police cordoned off the flats on Thurso Crescent. Image: Ellidh Aitken/DC Thomson
Man, 34, arrested after armed police called to 'disturbance' at Dundee flats
The Broughty Ferry Greggs is among those shut by the tills issue. Image: Google Street View/DC Thomson
Tayside and Fife Greggs stores hit by tills problem as some forced to close
The postman was doing his rounds in Broughty Ferry when he was caught short. Image: Steve Parsons/PA Wire
Locals leap to defence of Broughty Ferry 'peeing' postie
9
The Loft Restaurant in Pitlochry.
Perthshire restaurant named best in Scotland for romance
Spey Drive, Dundee.
Attacker and victim left scene of Dundee assault in same car
NHS Tayside is looking to employ a new CEO.
NHS Tayside top job up for grabs with huge six-figure salary
5
Flixbus Dundee depot closing
Dundee drivers say they're being 'thrown under a bus' as coach firm moves operations…
The accident happened on the road near Craigtoun Meadows. Image: Google.
Driver's lucky escape after tree fell on car near St Andrews

Conversation