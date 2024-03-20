Teen to stand trial in September accused of murdering Cameron Rae in Perth

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

Teen to stand trial in September accused of murdering Cameron Rae in Perth

Caleb Ferguson also faces charges of attempting to defeat the ends of justice and assault.

By Grant McCabe
Cameron Rae.
Cameron Rae died in Perth in April last year. Image: Supplied.

A teenager is to stand trial charged with murdering a man in Perth, then lying to police.

Caleb Ferguson allegedly killed Cameron Rae, 20, at a flat in South Methven Street in Perth on April 8 2023.

Prosecutors claim the 19 year-old repeatedly struck Mr Rae on the body with a knife.

Ferguson faces a further charge of attempting to defeat the ends of justice between April 8 and 9.

This includes claims he told a call handler at the Scottish Ambulance Service he did not know how Mr Rae was injured.

‘Attempt to establish alibi’ in Arbroath

Ferguson – who also uses the name Nicoll – is further said to have changed his clothes and then travelled to Arbroath after the alleged murder.

It is then stated he attended the police station in the town and told officers he had been socialising in the area the previous night and had no money to get back to Perth.

The indictment claims he did this to “attempt to establish an alibi” and avoid arrest for the crime.

Ferguson, of Bute Drive, Perth, faces other charges of behaving in a threatening manner at Arbroath police station, as well as an earlier accusation of assaulting a man in Perth.

The case called for a hearing at the High Court in Glasgow on Wednesday, during which Ferguson’s legal team pled not guilty on his behalf.

Lady Stacey fixed a trial due to begin in September this year.

For more local court content visit our dedicated page or join us on Facebook.

