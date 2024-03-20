Teen to stand trial in September accused of murdering Cameron Rae in Perth

A teenager is to stand trial charged with murdering a man in Perth, then lying to police.

Caleb Ferguson allegedly killed Cameron Rae, 20, at a flat in South Methven Street in Perth on April 8 2023.

Prosecutors claim the 19 year-old repeatedly struck Mr Rae on the body with a knife.

Ferguson faces a further charge of attempting to defeat the ends of justice between April 8 and 9.

This includes claims he told a call handler at the Scottish Ambulance Service he did not know how Mr Rae was injured.

‘Attempt to establish alibi’ in Arbroath

Ferguson – who also uses the name Nicoll – is further said to have changed his clothes and then travelled to Arbroath after the alleged murder.

It is then stated he attended the police station in the town and told officers he had been socialising in the area the previous night and had no money to get back to Perth.

The indictment claims he did this to “attempt to establish an alibi” and avoid arrest for the crime.

Ferguson, of Bute Drive, Perth, faces other charges of behaving in a threatening manner at Arbroath police station, as well as an earlier accusation of assaulting a man in Perth.

The case called for a hearing at the High Court in Glasgow on Wednesday, during which Ferguson’s legal team pled not guilty on his behalf.

Lady Stacey fixed a trial due to begin in September this year.

