Home Lifestyle Property

5 churches on sale in Fife, Dundee and Angus

With congregations falling, the Church of Scotland is selling off some of its most spectacular buildings.

This church in Kirkcaldy could be yours. Image: Church of Scotland.
By Jack McKeown

Churches are among Scotland’s most beautiful buildings.

Crafted with care and worshipped in by generations, they have a sense of history and grace about them.

Religion is less popular than ever, though, and the Church of Scotland regularly sells off buildings that are no longer drawing enough worshippers.

Here are five churches for sale in Fife, Dundee and Angus.

Kirkcaldy

This handsome church occupies a prime site in Kirkcaldy. Image: Church of Scotland.

Stunning Viewforth Church is in a prominent location in Kirkcaldy within easy reach of all the town’s amenities.

Dating from 1875, the C listed building has beautiful stained glass windows and built-in pews.

There’s a huge main worship space with a balcony area. To the rear there is an office, kitchen and toilet facilities.

It’s on sale for offers over £109,999.

Dairsie

This pretty church is in the village of Dairsie. Image: Church of Scotland.

Built in 1843, Dairsie Church and Hall sits in the charming Fife village between Cupar and St Andrews.

There’s an entrance vestibule, main sanctuary, vestry, church hall and two WCs.

Dairsie Church and Hall is on sale for offers over £145,000.

Dundee

This huge church and hall in Dundee has plenty of scope for development. Image: Church of Scotland.

Balgay Church and Halls is an enormous building on the corner of Lochee Road and Tullideph Road in Dundee.

With around 1,075 sqm of space, it’s a huge building that could lend itself to everything from commercial use to conversion into multiple flats.

The main hall in Balgay Church. Image: Church of Scotland.

As well as a main church hall there are two open plan halls, kitchen and WC facilities and several store rooms and offices.

It’s on sale for offers over £390,000.

Strathmiglo

This lovely little church is in Strathmiglo. Image: Church of Scotland.

Dating all the way back to 1787, this is the oldest church on our list.

It occupies a lovely spot in the Fife village of Strathmiglo and is within easy reach of the M90 motorway.

Inside there’s a worship hall, two stairwells to a mezzanine level, an office, kitchen and two WC facilities.

It’s on sale for offers over £89,000.

Brechin

This Brechin church previously had permission for conversion into a restaurant. Image: Thorntons.

West and St Columba’s Parish Church is on Panmure Street, near the heart of Brechin.

It ceased being a place of worship some years ago and has had various uses since then. Previous planning approval was granted for conversion into a restaurant and pool hall.

The A listed building is packed with superb features such as hand carved stone and beautiful stained glass windows.

It’s on sale for a fixed price of £65,000.

 

Conversation