Grassroots consultation to be launched over church closures in Tayside and Fife

Churches across Tayside and Fife could face closure amid rapidly declining congregations.

The Church of Scotland is to launch a grassroots consultation over the merging of churches as parishioner numbers continue to drop.

Among the buildings being looked at are St Luke’s in Dundee as well as Broughty Ferry’s New Kirk and St James.

One or more of them could shut with the congregations merging under one roof.

In Fife, Wormit, Tayport and Newport churches could merge in to one congregation.

However, Reverend James Wilson of Dundee Presbytery, said the decision could take up to a year.

Mr Wilson said: “We know that the national figures are reducing.

“In terms of the church, the General Assembly report that has come out indicated that Dundee Presbytery has seen a reduction.

“That’s nothing to do with Covid. That’s been coming for years, 30-years at least.

“The broader picture is one that counts against the church anyway.

“The population is also ageing, and the last two generations have not been as interested in the Church as we would have liked.”

Why are churches closing?

A Church of Scotland spokesman said: “This year’s General Assembly asked presbyteries across the country to develop long-term plans for the future.

“This is against the backdrop of a projected reduction in minister numbers over the next five to 10 years.

“Dundee, Perth and Fife presbyteries will be working closely with local church members over the next months to develop sustainable plans for congregations and their buildings, based on local priorities.

Craigiebank Church has been a millstone around parishioners necks for decades.” Reverend James Wilson

“No decisions about buildings have been made at this time.

“Buildings will be part of the planning discussions along with plans for ministry, worship, mission and community service.”

What will happen to the buildings?

High Kirk on Dundee Law has already closed and is now up for sale.

Officially known as St David’s High Kirk, the Gothic church sits on Kinghorne Road on the slopes of Dundee Law.

Its prominence is further heightened by being raised above street level, with a flight of steps leading to the front door which faces south over the city.

When first built in the late 1870’s it was close to the mouth of the tunnel carved through The Law as part of the Dundee and Newtyle Railway.

The Church of Scotland spokesman said that the congregation had voted to sell the church building.

Rev Wilson added: “We have more buildings in Dundee than we can fill with parishioners.

“So while it’s sad to see one of our old established churches going, there’s going to be a number behind that. So that’s just the state of play as of today.”

Meanwhile, Dundee’s Craigiebank Church will be demolished.

It has been closed for six years, after it was deemed not fit for purpose.

Mr Wilson called it “a millstone around parishioners necks for decades”.

He added: “Indeed I would say it’s probably been an issue since it was first constructed.

“The stone that it’s constructed with draws moisture, so the interior has been showing the signs of dampness for long enough.

“The amount spent on repairs have been rather large over decades so it’s just not worth the keeping.”