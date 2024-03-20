STEVE FINAN: Make Dundee capital city of UK national grid and watch money roll in

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
STEVE FINAN: Make Dundee capital city of UK national grid and watch money roll in

"Dundee should become Scotland’s grid capital city – indeed Britain’s grid capital city. A massive chunk of that £58bn should be spent here."

Wind turbines pre-assemble at Port of Dundee. Image: DC Thomson
By Steve Finan

Almost exactly seven months ago, Dundee City Council leader John Alexander spoke out after Dundee was utterly unfairly not given investment zone status.

It was described as “SNP and Conservative governments in political carve-up by choosing to direct investment zone status to Glasgow and Aberdeen” instead of Dundee.

This remains the worst thing to happen to Dundee in 30 years.

But John vowed to react. He said “Dundee doesn’t need to wait for doors to open – it needs to kick them in.”

Which doors have you kicked in John?

Seven months ago John said: it was “beyond comprehension” Dundee was now the “only major Scottish city without support in the form of a freeport, innovation or investment zone”.

But, he promised: “We are going to make our elbows felt.”

Who have you “elbowed”, John?

National grid investment should come to Dundee

Rather than just criticise, I have a suggestion.

In the news this week we heard that £58 billion needs to be invested in Britain’s national grid.

The new offshore wind farms mean the existing electricity grid isn’t fit for purpose any more. It’s designed around the wrong centres. It was built to take power from fossil fuel power plants close to coal mines.

It’s all going to have to be re-aligned for wind power.

Offshore wind turbines.

Look at a map showing the locations of these wind farms – Dundee is fortuitously placed.

Dundee should become Scotland’s grid capital city – indeed Britain’s grid capital city. A massive chunk of that £58bn should be spent here.

Whenever a decision is made, a licence issued, infrastructure planned for operations anywhere in the country, those decisions – and all the manufacturing – should be done in Dundee.

Holyrood should rule that this is “our thing”. This, at last, is Dundee’s time.

They must give incentives and issue edicts that all work on every possible aspect of this new national grid is done here.

Whenever a private company directly involved or in the supply chain is starting up, it should happen in Dundee.

Operate and administer the offshore grid from here.

Have the electricity make landfall here – then we distribute it (hopefully without thousands of pylons scarring the landscape) to the nation.

Get yourself to Holyrood pronto, John.

Council leader John Alexander. Image: Kris Miller/DC Thomson

Point out there is a money-laden lorry-load of contracts coming down the road and it is going to stop in Dundee, or you’ll gie them a’ a dab in the pus.

This is real. This is the door to kick in. This is where you dig your elbow into someone’s ribs until they cough up billions of pounds worth of business for your city.

This could be the biggest jobs-creator to hit Dundee in decades. Aberdeen was Scotland’s oil city, make Dundee Scotland’s grid city.

Governments from around the world will crave our expertise.

Add a J to Dundee’s jute, jam, journalism – “jigawatts”.

We are ideally placed, we have the people, and – morally and in all fairness – it’s our turn to be a boomtown.

Take me with you. I’ll shake them warmly by the throat until they sign the contracts.

