‘Victory’ declared for St Andrews as community reacts to Woods and Timberlake sports bar rethink

A rethink on plans to transform St Andrews’ only cinema into a celebrity sports bar has been declared a victory for the community.

More than 12,000 people signed a petition against plans by Tiger Woods and Justin Timberlake’s company for a “premium sports and entertainment gastropub” at the New Picture House.

And St Andrews Film Society, which started the petition, has now welcomed a U-turn prompted by the public outcry.

President Ash Johann Curry-Machado said: “They have really listened to the community and they do sincerely want to do what’s best for the cinema.

“We are announcing victory for the petition because we got what we set out to do – to save the cinema.”

Campaign success means ‘everyone can benefit’

He said following a meeting with T-Squared Social, he now realises keeping the cinema in its current form is “unrealistic”.

However, he added: “The campaign was a success in making them work harder to gain our support.

“We’ve managed to go from losing all three screens to retaining two of them.”

The Film Society has now updated its online petition.

They tell supporters: “We hope you are as delighted as we are about this new situation we find ourselves in.

“We’ve understood from the beginning the harsh realities of running a cinema.

“So we believe it’s important to approach the issue pragmatically and work together so everyone can benefit.”

Fears alleviated – no ‘horrible Americana’

As well as retaining two cinema screens, the historic New Picture House name will remain above the door of the South Street building.

T-Squared Social now describes its offering as “a family-friendly, blended cinema, dining and entertainment offering”.

And Film Society members are not the only ones welcoming the new proposals.

Vehemently opposed to the original plan was St Andrews Community Council member Neil Dobson, who described it as “disrespectful and a bit cheeky”.

And while he still has some concerns, he is much happier with the revisions announced in a video on social media.

He said: “If they had put that video out in the first place, it probably would have saved a lot of bother.

“My fears are alleviated. It’s not going to be gutted and turned into a horrible piece of Americana.”

St Andrews cinema ‘moving with the climate’

A number of others have also posted their approval on social media.

One man said: “I love the sound of this.

“I’m glad they are keeping part of the cinema while moving with the ever-adapting climate.”

New Picture House managing director David Morris previously revealed the cinema has been running at around 10% capacity.

And he said it is no longer viable in its current form.

“This was not a decision we took lightly,” he said.

“We felt this was the right company to preserve what we have built up over almost 100 years.”