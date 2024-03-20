‘Victory’ declared for St Andrews as community reacts to Woods and Timberlake sports bar rethink

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘Victory’ declared for St Andrews as community reacts to Woods and Timberlake sports bar rethink

Locals are welcoming revised plans which keep two of the three cinema screens.

By Claire Warrender
The main auditorium will be a flexible space with a big screen and sports simulators.
The main auditorium will be a flexible space with a big screen and sports simulators.

A rethink on plans to transform St Andrews’ only cinema into a celebrity sports bar has been declared a victory for the community.

More than 12,000 people signed a petition against plans by Tiger Woods and Justin Timberlake’s company for a “premium sports and entertainment gastropub” at the New Picture House.

A split image of Justin Timberlake and Tiger Woods.
Justin Timberlake and Tiger Woods want to open a sports bar in St Andrews. Image: PA Wire/PA Images/Ian Rutherford/Shutterstock

And St Andrews Film Society, which started the petition, has now welcomed a U-turn prompted by the public outcry.

President Ash Johann Curry-Machado said: “They have really listened to the community and they do sincerely want to do what’s best for the cinema.

“We are announcing victory for the petition because we got what we set out to do – to save the cinema.”

Campaign success means ‘everyone can benefit’

He said following a meeting with T-Squared Social, he now realises keeping the cinema in its current form is “unrealistic”.

However, he added: “The campaign was a success in making them work harder to gain our support.

“We’ve managed to go from losing all three screens to retaining two of them.”

Cinema three t the New Picture House will remain.
Cinema three at the New Picture House in St Andrews will remain following the petition victory.

The Film Society has now updated its online petition.

They tell supporters: “We hope you are as delighted as we are about this new situation we find ourselves in.

“We’ve understood from the beginning the harsh realities of running a cinema.

“So we believe it’s important to approach the issue pragmatically and work together so everyone can benefit.”

Fears alleviated – no ‘horrible Americana’

As well as retaining two cinema screens, the historic New Picture House name will remain above the door of the South Street building.

T-Squared Social now describes its offering as “a family-friendly, blended cinema, dining and entertainment offering”.

And Film Society members are not the only ones welcoming the new proposals.

Vehemently opposed to the original plan was St Andrews Community Council member Neil Dobson, who described it as “disrespectful and a bit cheeky”.

Marine archaeologist and ship wreck hunter Neil Cunningham Dobson at St Andrews Harbour.
Neil Dobson was unhappy with the original plan. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

And while he still has some concerns, he is much happier with the revisions announced in a video on social media.

He said: “If they had put that video out in the first place, it probably would have saved a lot of bother.

“My fears are alleviated. It’s not going to be gutted and turned into a horrible piece of Americana.”

St Andrews cinema ‘moving with the climate’

A number of others have also posted their approval on social media.

One man said: “I love the sound of this.

“I’m glad they are keeping part of the cinema while moving with the ever-adapting climate.”

New Picture House managing director David Morris previously revealed the cinema has been running at around 10% capacity.

And he said it is no longer viable in its current form.

“This was not a decision we took lightly,” he said.

“We felt this was the right company to preserve what we have built up over almost 100 years.”

