Public fury forces partial u-turn on St Andrews celebrity sports bar plans for cinema

People power has forced a partial u-turn on plans to transform St Andrews only cinema into a celebrity sport bar.

Developers have now announced they will retain two of the three screens at the New Picture House.

And the historic name will remain above the door on the listed South Street building.

The original proposal, backed by Tiger Woods and Justin Timberlake, provoked fury in St Andrews.

It would have seen just one small screen kept, with the rest of the building developed into a restaurant and bar with American-style sports simulators.

But almost 12,500 people signed a petition expressing “deep concern” for the future of the cultural landmark.

T-Squared Social, the company behind the plans, said it made the changes in response to community feedback.

And in a four-minute video released by the developers, consultant John Menzies said: “The cinema has been saved.”

Details of the current New Picture House plans revealed

A planning application will be submitted to Fife Council in the coming weeks.

And only the interior will be developed, leaving the outside as it is.

T-Squared Social says the aim is to transform the New Picture House into a social hub for St Andrews.

They describe the new proposal as “a family-friendly, blended cinema, dining and entertainment offering”.

Cinema three will remain in its current form, with improvements to seating and technology.

In cinema two, the seating will be replaced with groups of seats, allowing people to socialise and play electronic darts.

Meanwhile, the main auditorium will retain the large screen which will show films as well as big sports matches.

‘We have listened to the residents of St Andrews’

The seating will be removed and replaced with a flexible layout.

And sports simulators will also be included within the auditorium, including golf, rugby, lacrosse and football.

The existing ceiling, walls and stage features will be retained, however.

This follows public feedback and means the upper level of the cinema will stay as it is.

T-Squared Social managing partner Christopher Anand said: “We have listened to the residents of St Andrews and are delighted to be announcing our intention to increase the number of screens.

“With our new entertainment concept sitting alongside the cinema, this will ensure a cinema offering can remain in the town.”

St Andrews cinema plan means new jobs

The development will also offer a significant economic investment, Mr Anand said.

It will mean 40 to 50 jobs – an increase on the current 10, all of whom will be given the chance to stay with the new venture.

And New Picture House managing director David Morris will stay to oversee the transition.

He said: “I’ve personally had several conversations with fellow residents of St Andrews who feared the cinema was going away.

“And I’m pleased to say this is not the case.

“This was not a decision we took lightly.

“We felt this was the right company to preserve what we have built up over almost 100 years.”