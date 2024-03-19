Public fury forces partial u-turn on St Andrews celebrity sports bar plans for cinema

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Fife

Public fury forces partial u-turn on St Andrews celebrity sports bar plans for cinema

New pictures show how the revised plans for the New Picture House will look.

By Claire Warrender
New Picture House managing director David Morris outside the St Andrews venue.
New Picture House managing director David Morris outside the cinema. Image: Kris Miller / DC Thomson

People power has forced a partial u-turn on plans to transform St Andrews only cinema into a celebrity sport bar.

Developers have now announced they will retain two of the three screens at the New Picture House.

And the historic name will remain above the door on the listed South Street building.

The original proposal, backed by Tiger Woods and Justin Timberlake, provoked fury in St Andrews.

A split image of Justin Timberlake and Tiger Woods.
Justin Timberlake and Tiger Woods want to open a sports bar in St Andrews. Image: PA Wire/PA Images/Ian Rutherford/Shutterstock

It would have seen just one small screen kept, with the rest of the building developed into a restaurant and bar with American-style sports simulators.

But almost 12,500 people signed a petition expressing “deep concern” for the future of the cultural landmark.

T-Squared Social, the company behind the plans, said it made the changes in response to community feedback.

And in a four-minute video released by the developers, consultant John Menzies said: “The cinema has been saved.”

Details of the current New Picture House plans revealed

A planning application will be submitted to Fife Council in the coming weeks.

And only the interior will be developed, leaving the outside as it is.

T-Squared Social says the aim is to transform the New Picture House into a social hub for St Andrews.

Cinema three t the New Picture House will remain.
Cinema three t the New Picture House in St Andrews will remain, according to new plans.

They describe the new proposal as “a family-friendly, blended cinema, dining and entertainment offering”.

Cinema three will remain in its current form, with improvements to seating and technology.

Sports simulators will include golf.
Sports simulators will include golf.

In cinema two, the seating will be replaced with groups of seats, allowing people to socialise and play electronic darts.

Meanwhile, the main auditorium will retain the large screen which will show films as well as big sports matches.

‘We have listened to the residents of St Andrews’

The seating will be removed and replaced with a flexible layout.

And sports simulators will also be included within the auditorium, including golf, rugby, lacrosse and football.

The St Andrews cinema plan means the main auditorium will be a flexible space with a big screen and sports simulators.
The main auditorium will include a big screen under the new plans for St Andrews cinema.

The existing ceiling, walls and stage features will be retained, however.

This follows public feedback and means the upper level of the cinema will stay as it is.

T-Squared Social managing partner Christopher Anand said: “We have listened to the residents of St Andrews and are delighted to be announcing our intention to increase the number of screens.

“With our new entertainment concept sitting alongside the cinema, this will ensure a cinema offering can remain in the town.”

St Andrews cinema plan means new jobs

The development will also offer a significant economic investment, Mr Anand said.

It will mean 40 to 50 jobs – an increase on the current 10, all of whom will be given the chance to stay with the new venture.

And New Picture House managing director David Morris will stay to oversee the transition.

He said: “I’ve personally had several conversations with fellow residents of St Andrews who feared the cinema was going away.

“And I’m pleased to say this is not the case.

“This was not a decision we took lightly.

“We felt this was the right company to preserve what we have built up over almost 100 years.”

