Attacker and victim left scene of Dundee assault in same car

Detectives are going door to door in a bid to identify the men involved.

By James Simpson
Spey Drive, Dundee.
The incident happened in the Spey Drive area in Dundee. Image: Google Street View

An attacker and his victim left the scene of a Dundee assault in the same car.

Police have launched an investigation after one man attacked another in Menzieshill on Monday afternoon.

The incident happened on the steps between Spey Drive and Strathcarron Place at around 12.40pm.

The men then both got into the same black BMW X5 and made off.

Detective Sergeant Paul Walker of CID said: “We are appealing for the victim to get in touch to confirm that he is safe and well.

“We are reviewing CCTV and carrying out door-to-door enquiries in an effort to identify the men.

“If you were in the area and witnessed the incident, please contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 1527 of March 18.”

