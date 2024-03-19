Letham Grange owners say ‘sustained and positive’ action needed to bring back dilapidated Angus resort

Owners of the former Letham Grange luxury resort near Arbroath say they are committed to returning the venue to international prominence.

But they admit they will have to overcome tensions within the community over huge planned investment to restore the hotel and golf course at the heart of the estate.

It comes as the date for a second public engagement event around ambitious redevelopment proposals was announced.

And the Thai owners of the one-time ‘Augusta of Scotland’ accept “sustained and positive” action is needed to realise their dream.

Demolition of former curling rink

Earlier this month, the former function room and curling rink adjoining the main mansion house at Letham Grange was pulled down.

A dangerous buildings notice was slapped on the extension more than a decade after the high-class hotel closed its doors.

But the Liu family – who regained ownership of Letham Grange following one of Scotland’s lengthiest court battles – want to bring back the resort’s former glory.

People living there fear it will come at the cost of possibly hundreds of new homes there.

They hope for more detail on the wide-ranging development proposals at the next consultation event.

It will take place at Arbroath Old & Abbey Church new hall on Thursday April 11.

The drop-in event will run from 3pm to 7pm.

Significant investment needed

Robin Holder of Holder Planning, who organised the first public event held at Colliston village hall last October, anticipates another good turnout.

“The last event was very well attended by local people, who expressed a wide variety of opinions regarding the past and future of Letham Grange,” he said.

“It is undoubtedly the case that most people recognise very significant financial investment is required to bring the hotel and championship golf course back to their former glory and beyond, but there were mixed views as to how that could be achieved.

“The planning policies for Letham Grange support enabling development to support improvements to the buildings, golf course and the wider environment.

“We look forward to discussing with the community how those policies may be successfully implemented.”

Court battle impact

At the first consultation event, locals spoke of the challenge the hotel owners face in rebuilding residents’ trust.

Mr Holder added: “Apprehensions surfaced regarding the insufficient investment in recent years.

“Legal disputes over estate ownership, coupled with the challenges posed by the Covid-19 pandemic, impeded the ability of the current owners to take proactive steps to arrest the decline.

“During the legal dispute, the hotel was shut down and the golf courses were minimally operational, further exacerbating the situation.

“They acknowledge that more sustained and positive action is required,” he said.

But he said the owners view it as a “tremendous opportunity to create an attraction of international standing with tremendous benefits for Arbroath, Angus and Scotland.”

Mr Holder added: “That is where the tension may lie – between the desire to create a global visitor destination of the very highest quality, which can make a very significant contribution to the economy of Arbroath and Angus, and the understandable wish by some in the local community to see minimal change other than the renovation of the existing buildings and the surrounding land.

“Nevertheless, this endeavour would entail a substantial price tag the current owners would find unviable without significant funding of one kind or another and the completion of certain essential aspects.

“No doubt there will be a lively debate at the forthcoming exhibition,” he added.

“But even if there is some disagreement we look forward to the very courteous and fair reception we received at the first event.

“We absolutely understand how important Letham Grange is to the local and wider community”.

Planning bid lodged in 2023

A Proposal of Application Notice was submitted to Angus Council on August 30 last year.

It is the first stage in any major planning application.

The PAN describes the potential land uses as: