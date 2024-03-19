Letham Grange owners say ‘sustained and positive’ action needed to bring back dilapidated Angus resort

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

Letham Grange owners say ‘sustained and positive’ action needed to bring back dilapidated Angus resort

A second public consultation event on proposals for the re-development of the one-time luxury hotel and golf venue will take place next month.

By Graham Brown
The former Letham Grange hotel has deteriorated since it closed more than a decade ago. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
The former Letham Grange hotel has deteriorated since it closed more than a decade ago. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

Owners of the former Letham Grange luxury resort near Arbroath say they are committed to returning the venue to international prominence.

But they admit they will have to overcome tensions within the community over huge planned investment to restore the hotel and golf course at the heart of the estate.

It comes as the date for a second public engagement event around ambitious redevelopment proposals was announced.

And the Thai owners of the one-time ‘Augusta of Scotland’ accept “sustained and positive” action is needed to realise their dream.

Demolition of former curling rink

Earlier this month, the former function room and curling rink adjoining the main mansion house at Letham Grange was pulled down.

A dangerous buildings notice was slapped on the extension more than a decade after the high-class hotel closed its doors.

Letham Grange curling rink demolished
Demolition work underway at Letham Grange. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

But the Liu family – who regained ownership of Letham Grange following one of Scotland’s lengthiest court battles – want to bring back the resort’s former glory.

People living there fear it will come at the cost of possibly hundreds of new homes there.

They hope for more detail on the wide-ranging development proposals at the next consultation event.

It will take place at Arbroath Old & Abbey Church new hall on Thursday April 11.

The drop-in event will run from 3pm to 7pm.

Significant investment needed

Robin Holder of Holder Planning, who organised the first public event held at Colliston village hall last October, anticipates another good turnout.

“The last event was very well attended by local people, who expressed a wide variety of opinions regarding the past and future of Letham Grange,” he said.

“It is undoubtedly the case that most people recognise very significant financial investment is required to bring the hotel and championship golf course back to their former glory and beyond, but there were mixed views as to how that could be achieved.

“The planning policies for Letham Grange support enabling development to support improvements to the buildings, golf course and the wider environment.

“We look forward to discussing with the community how those policies may be successfully implemented.”

Court battle impact

At the first consultation event, locals spoke of the challenge the hotel owners face in rebuilding residents’ trust.

Mr Holder added: “Apprehensions surfaced regarding the insufficient investment in recent years.

“Legal disputes over estate ownership, coupled with the challenges posed by the Covid-19 pandemic, impeded the ability of the current owners to take proactive steps to arrest the decline.

“During the legal dispute, the hotel was shut down and the golf courses were minimally operational, further exacerbating the situation.

“They acknowledge that more sustained and positive action is required,” he said.

But he said the owners view it as a “tremendous opportunity to create an attraction of international standing with tremendous benefits for Arbroath, Angus and Scotland.”

Letham Grange public consultation event
Locals turned out in force to a consultation event last year. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

Mr Holder added: “That is where the tension may lie – between the desire to create a global visitor destination of the very highest quality, which can make a very significant contribution to the economy of Arbroath and Angus, and the understandable wish by some in the local community to see minimal change other than the renovation of the existing buildings and the surrounding land.

“Nevertheless, this endeavour would entail a substantial price tag the current owners would find unviable without significant funding of one kind or another and the completion of certain essential aspects.

“No doubt there will be a lively debate at the forthcoming exhibition,” he added.

“But even if there is some disagreement we look forward to the very courteous and fair reception we received at the first event.

“We absolutely understand how important Letham Grange is to the local and wider community”.

Planning bid lodged in 2023

A Proposal of Application Notice was submitted to Angus Council on August 30 last year.

It is the first stage in any major planning application.

The PAN describes the potential land uses as:

  • Hotel and spa
  • Holiday accommodation
  • Reconfiguration of golf course
  • Golf clubhouse
  • Restaurant
  • Leisure uses
  • Residential development
  • Business enterprises
  • Retail
  • Community facilities and spaces
  • Biodiversity enhancement
  • Associated development.

More from Angus & The Mearns

NHS Tayside is looking to employ a new CEO.
NHS Tayside top job up for grabs with huge six-figure salary
One of the images from inside the old Forfar pool. Image: Abandoned/Urbex Scotland Facebook
Pictures from inside old Forfar swimming pool at centre of cannabis farm probe posted…
Cumberland Close is the site of Kirriemuir's Millennium fountain. Image: Graham Brown/DC Thomson
Kirriemuir residents asked to decide on possible re-naming of street over connection to 'butcher'…
8
How the new scheme will look passing Gayfield Park. Image: Arcadis/Angus Council
Arbroath residents face 77 weeks of roadworks during £14m Place for Everyone project
9
The Brechin High Street site was cleared in 2022. Image: Google
Brechin flats approved for gap site beside former Flicks nightclub
Deputy First Minister Shona Robison.
Fornethy abuse scandal: Shona Robison to be grilled on compensation calls
Gavin Ross leaves court following a previous appearance.
Mooning menace in court for baring buttocks at Forfar police station
Stagecoach ticket prices will rise later this month.
Stagecoach fare prices set to increase across Tayside and Fife
2
Applause and farewells from crowds lining Arbroath harbour. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Pictures as Arbroath all-weather lifeboat launches for final time in emotional farewell
Split image of the broken entrance and a thief entering the shop.
Footage shows thieves smashing open Arbroath shop door with stolen motorbike

Conversation