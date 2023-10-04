Letham Grange: Residents’ scepticism rife at first showcase of plans to redevelop ‘Scotland’s Augusta’

Letham Grange residents turned out in force to air their views on ambitious plans to restore the fortunes of ‘Scotland’s Augusta’ in the first stage of a major plan centred on the Angus estate.

And they sent a message to the one-time luxury resort’s Taiwanese owners that trust will have to be rebuilt before a brick is laid on any new homes there.

Colliston Hall near Arbroath hosted the first of two public consultation events around a major planning application lodged with Angus Council.

The drop-in events are the first stage in a process which could see a planning application coming forward in 2024.

It envisages:

Redevelopment of Letham Grange Hotel and Spa

Reconfiguration of the existing golf course

Holiday lodges and bunkhouse accommodation in disused buildings

New cafes and restaurants

Residential development

Landscape and biodiversity enhancement

Fall from grace

Letham Grange was developed by a former Angus potato merchant around the stunning mansion which became a luxury hotel.

It’s two highly-rated golf courses drew players from around the world.

Around 150 houses were built on the sprawling estate.

But the resort shut down in 2011 and the dilapidated main building continues to deteriorate.

In 2018, a 15-year legal battle was settled in favour of Taiwanese businessman Peter Liu.

His Letham Grange Development Company had bought the estate for around £2 million in 1994.

The Liu family’s Smartwill Investment business is behind the latest proposal.

Mixed views

Although the mood of Tuesday’s drop-in was mixed, scepticism was rife among residents.

“It’s a terrible idea – if we wanted to live in a village we would have gone to a village,” said one long-time resident.

“I am totally against any kind of residential development beyond what it there now.

“This owner should be held to account over what has happened at Letham Grange and I see this as just a smokescreen.”

But another said: “I think it could take some more houses, but we’ve seen what has happened since the hotel closed and that beautiful building has just been neglected.

“The turnout here shows that people are passionate about this so they (the owners) won’t just get to do what they want.”

Louise Hamill moved to Letham Grange 15 years ago.

A keen environmentalist, she is hopeful the natural diversity of the sprawling estate can be protected.

But she recognises the need to save the magnificent main house.

“It was a beautiful building and a lot of people have memories of attending weddings and other events there,” said Louise.

“People have a strong connection to it so to see it going to rack and ruin is really sad.”

Status quo ‘not an option’

Robin Holder of Edinburgh-based Holder Planning has been appointed to lead the redevelopment vision.

He encountered strong views in the consultation session.

“It has been genuinely interesting,” he said.

“You’ve always got to distinguish between views that are directly relevant to planning – what do people think of a development in their area – and other views.

“But I think inevitably what has happened in the past 10, 20, 30 years begins to form opinions.

“We’re not submitting detailed proposals today, there are little clues and this is a proposal of application.

“We wanted the feedback from today so I can reflect upon it, report that back and give the client my advice as to how to proceed.”

He declined to be drawn on whether the scale of new housing could reach the level of 250 homes which were part of a plan that emerged in 2021 and was branded a “bombshell” by residents.

He added: “I was expecting a good turnout and there has been a good range of views.

“Some people are quite upset at the prospect of development.

“Others know something is going to happen and are interested to see what (that will be).

“In terms of the enabling development, is there a gap between acceptable and viable, because if there is nothing happens.

“That’s why I’ve said in the past the status quo is not an option.

“But it goes without saying that we have to comply with (national planning framework) NPF4 and local development plan policy.

“We will be refused if we don’t.”

A second consultation event will be held in Old and Abbey Church Hall, Arbroath on November 7 from 2pm to 6pm.