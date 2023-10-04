Letham Grange: Residents’ scepticism rife at first showcase of plans to redevelop ‘Scotland’s Augusta’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

Letham Grange: Residents’ scepticism rife at first showcase of plans to redevelop ‘Scotland’s Augusta’

Taiwanese owners of the one-time luxury Letham Grange resort near Arbroath want to bring it back to its former glory but locals fears it will lead to an application for hundreds of new homes.

By Graham Brown
Planning consultant Robin Holder (left) hears the views of locals at the drop-in event. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Planning consultant Robin Holder (left) hears the views of locals at the drop-in event. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

Letham Grange residents turned out in force to air their views on ambitious plans to restore the fortunes of ‘Scotland’s Augusta’ in the first stage of a major plan centred on the Angus estate.

And they sent a message to the one-time luxury resort’s Taiwanese owners that trust will have to be rebuilt before a brick is laid on any new homes there.

Colliston Hall near Arbroath hosted the first of two public consultation events around a major planning application lodged with Angus Council.

Letham Grange
Letham Grange continues to slip into sad decline. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.

The drop-in events are the first stage in a process which could see a planning application coming forward in 2024.

It envisages:

  • Redevelopment of Letham Grange Hotel and Spa
  • Reconfiguration of the existing golf course
  • Holiday lodges and bunkhouse accommodation in disused buildings
  • New cafes and restaurants
  • Residential development
  • Landscape and biodiversity enhancement

Fall from grace

Letham Grange was developed by a former Angus potato merchant around the stunning mansion which became a luxury hotel.

It’s two highly-rated golf courses drew players from around the world.

Around 150 houses were built on the sprawling estate.

But the resort shut down in 2011 and the dilapidated main building continues to deteriorate.

Letham Grange golf course
Previously manicured fairways on the resort’s two golf courses have now returned to nature. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

In 2018, a 15-year legal battle was settled in favour of Taiwanese businessman Peter Liu.

His Letham Grange Development Company had bought the estate for around £2 million in 1994.

The Liu family’s Smartwill Investment business is behind the latest proposal.

Mixed views

Although the mood of Tuesday’s drop-in was mixed, scepticism was rife among residents.

“It’s a terrible idea – if we wanted to live in a village we would have gone to a village,” said one long-time resident.

“I am totally against any kind of residential development beyond what it there now.

“This owner should be held to account over what has happened at Letham Grange and I see this as just a smokescreen.”

Letham Grange hotel and spa plan
Letham Grange was a popular wedding and events venue. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

But another said: “I think it could take some more houses, but we’ve seen what has happened since the hotel closed and that beautiful building has just been neglected.

“The turnout here shows that people are passionate about this so they (the owners) won’t just get to do what they want.”

Louise Hamill moved to Letham Grange 15 years ago.

A keen environmentalist, she is hopeful the natural diversity of the sprawling estate can be protected.

But she recognises the need to save the magnificent main house.

“It was a beautiful building and a lot of people have memories of attending weddings and other events there,” said Louise.

“People have a strong connection to it so to see it going to rack and ruin is really sad.”

Status quo ‘not an option’

Robin Holder of Edinburgh-based Holder Planning has been appointed to lead the redevelopment vision.

He encountered strong views in the consultation session.

“It has been genuinely interesting,” he said.

“You’ve always got to distinguish between views that are directly relevant to planning – what do people think of a development in their area – and other views.

“But I think inevitably what has happened in the past 10, 20, 30 years begins to form opinions.

“We’re not submitting detailed proposals today, there are little clues and this is a proposal of application.

“We wanted the feedback from today so I can reflect upon it, report that back and give the client my advice as to how to proceed.”

He declined to be drawn on whether the scale of new housing could reach the level of 250 homes which were part of a plan that emerged in 2021 and was branded a “bombshell” by residents.

He added: “I was expecting a good turnout and there has been a good range of views.

“Some people are quite upset at the prospect of development.

“Others know something is going to happen and are interested to see what (that will be).

“In terms of the enabling development, is there a gap between acceptable and viable, because if there is nothing happens.

Letham Grange planning consultation
There was a large turnout at the planning consultation event. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

“That’s why I’ve said in the past the status quo is not an option.

“But it goes without saying that we have to comply with (national planning framework) NPF4 and local development plan policy.

“We will be refused if we don’t.”

A second consultation event will be held in Old and Abbey Church Hall, Arbroath on November 7 from 2pm to 6pm.

More from Angus & The Mearns

Catherine Zeta Jones celebrates holing her putt on the 8th green with playing partner Gaynor Rupert. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Movie stars and music heroes to the fore as Dunhill Cup tees off in…
Catherine Zeta-Jones is among the celebrities playing at this year's tournament. Image: James Devaney/GC Images.
Dunhill Cup celebrity tee-off times for Friday confirmed as Tayside and Fife host A-listers
View of Cairnie Road in Arbroath.
Three teens charged after £2,000 theft of cigarettes and vapes in Arbroath
Arbroath Community Centre roof is letting in water. Image: Graham Brown/DC Thomson
7 property sagas which have cost Angus taxpayers dear
3
The A92 between Arbroath and Carnoustie.
Woman taken to hospital after crash on A92 near Arbroath
Lt Cdr Morgan McDonald RN, Emma Gilliland of Angus Alive, Angus MP Dave Doogan, David Moxey and Jen Falconer, Angus Alive at Montrose museum. Image: Angus Alive
HMS Montrose ship's bell comes to Angus after navy ring changes for namesake frigate
Shaun Lovie raided Oh Fudge dessert shop in Montrose.
Thief who fudged drug-addled Montrose dessert parlour raid must repay owner
The spider's web Halloween decorations outside the house in Brechin
Brechin family already have spook-tacular Halloween decorations up
Blue sky thinking is being applied to the future of Monikie and Crombie country parks. Image: Angus Council
Multi-million pound dream to turn Monikie and Crombie country parks into Tayside's go-to family…
The A933 near Friockheim, the scene of the crash
Woman taken to hospital after being cut free from car following Angus crash

Conversation