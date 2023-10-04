Fife woman, 80, too scared to leave home alone after Tesco ATM attack

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

Fife woman, 80, too scared to leave home alone after Tesco ATM attack

By Jamie McKenzie
Margaret Jones, 80, was in court to see her attacker sentenced.
An 80-year-old woman has told of her continuing trauma after being attacked and robbed at a cashpoint in a Fife town.

Stuart Patterson dragged pensioner Margaret Jones to the ground and wrestled a purse from her hand at the Tesco in Station Road, Cardenden.

CCTV of the robbery was played at Dunfermline Sheriff Court, where Sheriff Charles Macnair jailed 40-year-old Patterson for 28 months.

Speaking afterwards, Mrs Jones said her experience has been “traumatic” and she is no longer able to leave home without her husband.

Of Patterson’s sentence, she said: “It’s more (jail time) than I thought it was going to be”.

Coward fled after robbery

Prosecutor Douglas Thomson told the court Mrs Jones had withdrawn money from the ATM and put it in her purse before Patterson approached on August 16 this year.

The fiscal depute said: “As he walked past, he grabbed (the purse) with such force she was dragged to the ground, falling heavily on her left side.”

Mr Thomson said Patterson forcibly took the purse – containing £60 – from Mrs Jones’ hand as she lay on the ground in pain.

80-year-old robbed Cardenden
The Tesco ATM in Cardenden. Image: Google.

Patterson fled the scene but was seen by witnesses and traced by police a few hours later.

Patterson, appearing in court by video link to Perth Prison, admitted assault and robbery.

Defence lawyer James McMackin said his client is heroin addict who used the money stolen from his “opportunistic crime” to buy drugs.

The solicitor said his client was “deeply ashamed” and has shown remorse and insight.

Traumatic experience for victim

Recalling the attack, Mrs Jones told The Courier: “If he had not put me to the ground, I don’t think he would have got it (the purse) from me.

“He walked away and came back to pull the purse away.

“When lying on the ground I felt humiliated – at my age lying, sprawled on the ground”.

Margaret and John Jones outside Dunfermline Sheriff Court
Mrs Jones was supported in court by her husband, John.

Mrs Jones revealed a young man came to her aid and took her home nearby.

She said: “It’s been a traumatic experience for me.

“It’s had a bigger (psychological) impact than I thought it would.

“Hopefully I can get back to the way I was”.

Mrs Jones, who turns 81 later this month and has angina, now only leaves home with her husband and is “very wary” of her surroundings.

She does not think she will use a cash machine again.

She also told how the fall has given her “a bit of bother” with her left hip and has had to give up, for the time being, the line dancing she went to on Mondays.

Victim ‘sorry’ for attacker

Giving her thoughts on Patterson, Mrs Jones said: “I do feel sad and sorry for him”.

She said she hopes he can benefit from more drug rehabilitation and “turn his life around”.

Mrs Jones’ husband of 58 years, John Jones, 79, was supporting her in court.

He said it is fortunate his wife is fit for her age because someone frailer could have easily been badly hurt.

Slammed during sentencing

Sentencing, Sheriff Charles Macnair told Patterson he has a “dreadful record of dishonesty offences” with “some violence scattered throughout”.

Cardenden Tesco
The Tesco in Cardenden. Image: DC Thomson.

He said: “This offence, I accept, was opportunistic but it was a violent attack on an elderly lady who was going about her lawful business removing money which, for her, was a significant amount of money contained within her purse.

“You effectively dragged her to the ground and then wrestled the purse from her hand and disappeared and I am told, you threw the purse away at an early opportunity.

“The physical impact on the victim is at the moment unknown – she is awaiting further medical investigation in relation to these injuries but that’s by no means all.

“The impact it’s had on her and her emotional state is significant.

“She is now effectively unable to go out on her own as she did before this crime.

“Street robbery of this sort is always extremely serious and this is aggravated by the age of the victim and your appalling record.”

Sheriff Macnair said he would have jailed Patterson for 42 months but for his early guilty plea.

Patterson was jailed for 28 months, backdated to August 21 when he was first remanded in custody.

