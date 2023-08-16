Woman, 80, robbed at ATM in Cardenden

An 80-year-old woman has been robbed while at an ATM in Cardenden.

The robbery happened at the Tesco Express store in the town’s Station Roadon Wednesday morning.

An eye-witness said the culprit knocked the woman to the ground before carrying out the robbery.

Police following ‘positive line of enquiry’

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We were made aware of a woman having been robbed outside a premises on Station Road, Cardenden around 11am on Wednesday.

“Officers are following a positive line of enquiry.”