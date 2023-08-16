Fife Woman, 80, robbed at ATM in Cardenden The incident is reported to have happened at the Tesco store in the town's Station Road By Lindsey Hamilton August 16 2023, 7.00pm Share Woman, 80, robbed at ATM in Cardenden Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/fife/4645930/cardenden-robbery/ Copy Link Tesco Express Cardenden. Image: Google Maps An 80-year-old woman has been robbed while at an ATM in Cardenden. The robbery happened at the Tesco Express store in the town’s Station Roadon Wednesday morning. An eye-witness said the culprit knocked the woman to the ground before carrying out the robbery. Police following ‘positive line of enquiry’ A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We were made aware of a woman having been robbed outside a premises on Station Road, Cardenden around 11am on Wednesday. “Officers are following a positive line of enquiry.”