Probe as van stolen from Blairgowrie street

Police are investigating after a “distinctive” van was stolen from a Blairgowrie street.

The incident happened sometime between Sunday night and Monday morning.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We are currently investigating the theft of a distinctive van from an address in Berrydale Road, Blairgowrie, which took place between 5pm Sunday – 12:50am Monday.

“The van, a blue Ford Transit Custom 270 Eco, carried the registration SV14HWE when it was taken.

Van taken from Blairgowrie

“If you have any information that could assist, particularly if you saw this van in the general Blairgowrie area in the early hours of Monday morning, please call 101 or speak to any police officer. ”

Information can also be given anonymously through CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111. Our reference is CR/152617/23.