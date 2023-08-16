Probe as van stolen from Blairgowrie street

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Probe as van stolen from Blairgowrie street

The vehicle was taken from Berrydale Road on Sunday night

By Lindsey Hamilton
Van stolen from Blairgowrie street
The van was stolen from Berrydale Road. Image: Google Maps

Police are investigating after a “distinctive” van was stolen from a Blairgowrie street.

The incident happened sometime between Sunday night and Monday morning.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We are currently investigating the theft of a distinctive van from an address in Berrydale Road, Blairgowrie, which took place between 5pm Sunday – 12:50am Monday.

“The van, a blue Ford Transit Custom 270 Eco, carried the registration SV14HWE when it was taken.

Van taken from Blairgowrie

“If you have any information that could assist, particularly if you saw this van in the general Blairgowrie area in the early hours of Monday morning, please call 101 or speak to any police officer. ”

Information can also be given anonymously through CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111. Our reference is CR/152617/23.

More from Perth & Kinross

A9 at Highdrum Wood near Crossgates, Fife.
Removal of trees could cause disruption on A9 near Perth
walkers silhouetted against sky with electricity pylons behind.
Braco set for new substation as part of Beauly-Denny power line upgrade
The exterior of Woodcroft in Perth.
Former five-star Perth guesthouse could become residential home
Donna Stewart pled guilty at the High Court in Aberdeen to three charges of causing serious injury while driving dangerously while under the influence and at high speed. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.
Perth woman accused of triple attempted murder admits causing serious injury while dangerous drink-driving
The former offices in Atholl Place, Perth.
Developer who 'fell in love with Perth' wants to turn former council offices into…
Cargill's Bistro in Blairgowrie.
Plans lodged to reopen once popular Blairgowrie bistro
Windsor Terrace on the junction with Queen Street, Perth.
Council says Perth home extension 'unsafe' due to loss of footpath
The aftermath of the crash on Grant Street in Inverness. Image: Jasperimage
Perth woman goes on trial accused of attempting to murder three men in car…
Soil farmer Alex Brewster uses regenerative farming methods at Rotmell Farm near Pitlochry. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
VIDEO: 'I was destroying the environment' - how Perthshire farmer changed his ways
Chocolatier Chloe Oswald in her Chocolatia apron holding a bowl of chocolate and her 3-star Great Taste award collection.
Chloe from Forfar's Chocolatia overcomes 'imposter syndrome' to win 7 Great Taste Awards

Conversation