‘Boat crash’ on the Tay at centre of full-scale Broughty Ferry emergency training exercise

Rescue services including the RNLI and the Scottish Ambulance Service took part in the event on Wednesday.

By Lindsey Hamilton
Rescue exercise on the Tay
The exercise on the Tay. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

A pretend boat crash on the Tay was at the centre of a full-scale emergency training exercise at Broughty Ferry on Wednesday.

Rescue and medical services prepared for the scenario – a collision involving a 37ft, 11-tonne yacht and a 6m speedboat.

Dozens of first responders were told they were faced with five significant trauma injuries as a result of the crash.

The event was organised by Broughty Ferry RNLI – headed by coxswain Peter Hay – who were joined by RNLI lifeguards, the Scottish Ambulance Service, the coastguard and British Red Cross.

Exercise portrayed boat crash on Tay

Although the exercise was made up, it portrayed what could one day be a real-life incident – and tested the services’ ability to respond to horrific injuries and potential fatalities.

The incident began with the lifeboat being launched from the pier, followed by a turnout of coastguards, lifeguards and ambulance crews.

They were all put through their paces and shown how they needed to work together as swiftly and professionally as possible to deal with the emergency.

‘Invaluable’ training exercise in Broughty Ferry

Coxswain Pete said: “This type of exercise is invaluable to all concerned and offers RNLI crews experience of dealing with boats and casualties, and then passing casualties up the chain for further care.

“The willingness of all organisations to be involved is commendable, and most of the 80 or so people involved gave up their own time to help to train everyone present and to improve their core skills.”

Broughty Ferry RNLI is one of the busiest stations in Scotland and deals with a range of incidents – including a fire on a rig at Dundee Port earlier this month.

Pictures from RNLI emergency exercise

Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

