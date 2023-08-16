Ian Murray challenges Raith Rovers to ‘brush up’ ahead of Viaplay Cup tie with Hibs

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ian Murray challenges Raith Rovers to ‘brush up’ ahead of Viaplay Cup tie with Hibs

The Stark's park boss is preparing to face his former club in the last 16 of the League Cup.

By Craig Cairns
Raith Rovers manager Ian Murray. Image: SNS.
Raith Rovers manager Ian Murray. Image: SNS.

The first thing Ian Murray told his players after their hard-fought 3-2 win over Morton last weekend was that they must improve.

Raith Rovers have made a “solid” start to the season, according to their manager, picking up four points from their opening two Championship fixtures and coming through a difficult Viaplay Cup group.

That second-placed finish was good enough to set up a last-16 tie versus Murray’s former side – and boyhood club – Hibs.

“We’re looking forward to it, but we need to play a lot better,” said Murray.

“I said that to them straight away on Saturday: if we go to Easter Road and play like that then it’s going to be a heck of a long afternoon for us.

Raith Rovers must rediscover belief against Hibs in Viaplay Cup

“We need to get our belief back in passing the ball. Get our belief back in terms of getting close to men.

“We’ll look forward to it, we’ve had a really solid start to the season, nothing more than that.

“We got through in the League Cup, then four points out of six and five goals in the league.

Raith Rovers boss Ian Murray.
Raith Rovers boss Ian Murray will face his former side Hibs in the Viaplay Cup. Image: Raith TV.

“We’re a dangerous side, but we need to brush up.”

Before that, Hibs have the small matter of a Europa Conference qualifier second leg against Luzern as Lee Johnson’s side take a 3-1 lead to Switzerland.

Hibswere ‘excellent’ in first leg

“Their European game for Hibs could work in our favour,” added the Rovers boss, “but it could give them huge momentum going into it if they go over to Switzerland and get a great result, which they are capable of.

“I thought they were excellent in the first leg and deserved their win.

Hibs boss Lee Johnson. Image: SNS

“They’ve got a huge squad, so they’ve got good players all over the place.

“We just have to go there and cause there and concentrate on ourselves. We know it’s going to be extremely difficult, but we can do it.”

Raith Rovers sharing the goals around

Murray is pleased with how his own squad has come together over the summer.

Shaun Byrne was the latest addition and made his debut from the bench on Saturday as Raith tried to stem the flow of Morton pressure.

Shaun Byrne become Raith Rovers’ latest signing. Image: Raith Rovers.

Fellow summer signing Jack Hamilton got his first goal for Rovers then too, meaning all attacking players have contributed to goals already at this early stage of the season.

“We’re sharing the goals about, which is brilliant,” said Murray.

“We always want a 20-goal striker, but if we can get everybody on seven, eight, nine, 10, then we’re going to score a lot of goals.

We got another few goals on Saturday, decent goals as well.”

