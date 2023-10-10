Tiger Woods and Justin Timberlake reveal plans for St Andrews sports bar

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Fife

Tiger Woods and Justin Timberlake reveal plans for St Andrews sports bar

The pair want to create a sports bar in the town's New Picture House cinema.

By Kieran Webster
A split image of Justin Timberlake and Tiger Woods
Justin Timberlake and Tiger Woods want to open a sports bar in St Andrews. Image: PA Wire/PA Images/Ian Rutherford/Shutterstock

Celebrities Tiger Woods and Justin Timberlake have revealed plans to open a pub in a St Andrews cinema.

The pair, who are shareholders in real estate company Nexus Luxury Collection, want to create the “premium sports and entertainment gastro pub” in the town’s New Picture House.

If approved by Fife Council planners, the establishment – called T-Squared Social – will retain a cinema screen and also undergo extensive renovation.

This will include state-of-the-art Full Swing simulators for golf and other interactive gameplay, duckpin bowling, darts and premium sports-watching with large format televisions.

Tiger Woods ‘honoured’ to invest in St Andrews

Golfer Tiger Woods said: “I have been fortunate enough to enjoy many special moments here at St Andrews.

“We all wanted to bring out T-Squared Social concept to St Andrews to add to the local community and be a welcoming place for those living in St Andrews and visitors alike.”

Singer and actor Justin Timberlake added: “I’ve come to St Andrews many times to play golf – including to compete in the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship.

“I’m honoured to be able to invest in the town and bring our second T-Squared Social here.

“Our new venue is so much more than a typical sports bar experience – it’s a place you can go to be entertained without sacrificing quality or comfort.”

Justin Timberlake taking a swing
Justin Timberlake taking a swing at Carnoustie Golf Course Links. Image: Paul Reid

On behalf of the directors and shareholders, David Morris, managing director of the New Picture House, said: “Since opening for the first time in 1930, the New Picture House has been an integral part of the town’s entertainment base.

“The planned T-Squared Social investment will enable the local community, students and visitors, the opportunity to experience a broader range of cinema, dining and entertainment at the popular venue.

“This unique investment will secure greater employment opportunities and the long-term future of the venue.

David Morris outside the picture house
David Morris outside the picture house. Image: Kris Miller/DC Thomson

“We are excited to welcome Tiger Woods and Justin Timberlake to St Andrews.”

David added: “The New Picture House will continue to operate as usual until further notice.

“The directors look forward to supporting T-Squared Social with their development plans and to welcoming new and existing customers into the New Picture House.”

