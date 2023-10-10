Tiger Woods and Justin Timberlake reveal plans for St Andrews sports bar

Celebrities Tiger Woods and Justin Timberlake have revealed plans to open a pub in a St Andrews cinema.

The pair, who are shareholders in real estate company Nexus Luxury Collection, want to create the “premium sports and entertainment gastro pub” in the town’s New Picture House.

If approved by Fife Council planners, the establishment – called T-Squared Social – will retain a cinema screen and also undergo extensive renovation.

This will include state-of-the-art Full Swing simulators for golf and other interactive gameplay, duckpin bowling, darts and premium sports-watching with large format televisions.

Tiger Woods ‘honoured’ to invest in St Andrews

Golfer Tiger Woods said: “I have been fortunate enough to enjoy many special moments here at St Andrews.

“We all wanted to bring out T-Squared Social concept to St Andrews to add to the local community and be a welcoming place for those living in St Andrews and visitors alike.”

Singer and actor Justin Timberlake added: “I’ve come to St Andrews many times to play golf – including to compete in the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship.

“I’m honoured to be able to invest in the town and bring our second T-Squared Social here.

“Our new venue is so much more than a typical sports bar experience – it’s a place you can go to be entertained without sacrificing quality or comfort.”

On behalf of the directors and shareholders, David Morris, managing director of the New Picture House, said: “Since opening for the first time in 1930, the New Picture House has been an integral part of the town’s entertainment base.

“The planned T-Squared Social investment will enable the local community, students and visitors, the opportunity to experience a broader range of cinema, dining and entertainment at the popular venue.

“This unique investment will secure greater employment opportunities and the long-term future of the venue.

“We are excited to welcome Tiger Woods and Justin Timberlake to St Andrews.”

David added: “The New Picture House will continue to operate as usual until further notice.

“The directors look forward to supporting T-Squared Social with their development plans and to welcoming new and existing customers into the New Picture House.”