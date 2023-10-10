Fife manufacturer to liquidate with loss of 32 jobs

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Fife manufacturer to liquidate with loss of 32 jobs

"When cash is tight, companies pull back on capital expenditure," said the managing director of the 52-year-old Tayport firm.

By Rob McLaren
An employee working on a conveyor belt machine. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson
A Fife manufacturer which supplies the food and drink industry with specialist equipment has appointed a liquidator.

Tayport-based Foodmek designs, manufactures and installs equipment at some of the largest food-processing plants in the UK.

It has exported to more than 20 countries since its formation in 1971.

During the pandemic it diversified into making vessels for Covid test kits.

The directors of the company are appointing insolvency specialist Shona Campbell of Henderson Loggie as liquidator.

Closure of the 52-year-old firm affects 32 jobs.

Reasons for Foodmek liquidation

Managing director Scot Kelly said the Shanwell Road business had been affected by projects being deferred during the economic downturn.

He said: “We manufacture capital equipment and have been very busy quoting for new contracts.

“Unfortunately decisions have been deferred or projects cancelled due to economic uncertainty, caused by the war in the Ukraine and spiralling energy costs.

“When cash is tight, companies pull back on capital expenditure.”

Mr Kelly said the business has “explored every option” to continue trading.

Foodmek managing director Scot Kelly. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson.

He said it had received excellent support from its bank and Scottish Enterprise but feels it can no longer continue.

He adds: “We do not have the cash to trade through this downturn. This is a sad day for us.

“Foodmek has been a good employer in the Tayport area for generations, bringing many apprentices through training and we will always be grateful to our staff.”

Statement from liquidator

In 2019 the company was awarded £500,000 loan scheme from Scottish Enterprise which allowed it to invest in new equipment, innovation and extra highly-trained engineers.

Two years ago the company said it had its best ever year as it traded through the pandemic. At that point it had an order book of £1.5 million.

However, it has seen a significant drop in its order book this year.

Ms Campbell, insolvency partner at Henderson Loggie, said: “The directors have been trying very hard to overcome the challenges to continue the business, but regrettably it has not been possible.

“My aim now is to ensure the smooth closure of the business as quickly and efficiently as possible.

Foodmek employees marked the firm’s 50th anniversary two years ago.

“Any parties interested in the business and assets should contact me.

“Employees have been informed and will receive all the necessary guidance and support to ensure they receive their full employment entitlements.”

Conversation