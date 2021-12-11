50-year-old Tayport firm has best-ever year after Covid and Brexit woes

An error occurred. Please try again.

Tayport company Foodmek is enjoying its best-ever financial year despite the impact of the pandemic and Brexit.

The firm designs, manufactures and installs engineering solutions – mainly for the food and drink industries.

It supplies some of the largest food-processing plants in the UK and has also exported to more than 20 countries since its formation in 1971.

The firm celebrated its 50th anniversary earlier this year.

However, the Tayport business has also been diversifying into new sectors including pharmaceuticals.

One of its projects has been to make vessels for Covid-19 test kits.

In its early days, Foodmek employed six people but the firm’s growth means its current workforce is 42.

Managing director Scot Kelly said the arrival of the pandemic in early 2020 was difficult for the whole country.

He added: “We at Foodmek went into lockdown along with everyone else.

“However, we did manage to transition our office staff to home working.

“By mid-April were getting requests from our customers in the food sector.

“This led us to have a phased return to work for our factory staff in response to this key national requirement.

Foodmek ‘ahead of plan’ for financial year

During the latter part of Foodmek’s financial year to May 31 2020, it felt a financial impact from the pandemic, but its performance has since bounced back.

Mr Kelly said, following Brexit, it has become increasingly difficult to manage and maintain support of customers in Europe.

He explained: “Transport times and costs have gone up as a result of new border controls.

“That has led to delays in deliveries.”

The managing director said despite Covid and Brexit, the latest financial year to May 31 2021, saw Foodmek’s best performance in recent times – beating its plan by 100%.

He added: “This has given us the platform to increase our headcount and start a further two modern apprentices as planned – bringing the total to seven.

“We are currently ahead of our plan for this financial year, with an open order book around £1.5 million.

“That is 12% up on this time last year.”

Mr Kelly stressed the staff at Foodmek have been key to its success over the last 50 years.

“Their pride and passion in the equipment they design and build allows us to offer to our customers a high-quality bespoke solution built to last”, he said.

“Our key differentiators from rivals are our quality, durability and innovation to meet customer requirements and that we can offer an end-to-end solution across multiple equipment types.”

At the end of 2019, Foodmek secured £500,000 from Scottish Enterprise’s Scottish Loan Scheme.

This allowed the firm to expand and develop its staff, including design engineers and modern and graduate apprentices.

One of the biggest areas of investment has been in research and development projects.

Those will allow Foodmek to bring new products to market.

Foodmek: A key part of Tayport community

The managing director has always had an ambition to double the size of the business.

“Our workers are key, but it’s also important to remember the community we are part of.

Mr Kelly said the firm was continuing to develop close ties around Tayport.

He added: “We’ve supported the North Fife Rotary Club in its efforts to help the local Larick Centre and its soft play group with a £1,000 donation as part of our 50th birthday celebrations.

“We’ve strengthened our commitment to local young people.”

He said the firm has moved to a fully electric car fleet.

It is, Mr Kelly said, part of its commitment to achieving net zero.