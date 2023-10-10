Dundee striker Amadou Bakayoko joins up with Sierra Leone squad for double-header

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee striker Amadou Bakayoko joins up with Sierra Leone squad for double-header

The Leone Stars are preparing for 2026 World Cup qualifying.

By George Cran
Dundee's Amadou Bakayoko warms up for Sierra Leone. Image: Sierra Leone Football Association
Dundee's Amadou Bakayoko warms up for Sierra Leone. Image: Sierra Leone Football Association

Dundee striker Amadou Bakayoko has joined up with the Sierra Leone squad for a friendly double-header.

The frontman becomes the Dark Blues‘ fifth call-up of this international break.

Bakayoko has eight caps to his name and netted his second international goal last time out against Guinea-Bissau.

Since that last fixture there has been a change of head coach for the African country.

Former Walsall midfielder John Keister has been replaced by Amidu Karim ahead of the start of 2026 World Cup qualifying next month.

His first two matches in charge will see Sierra Leone face Benin and Somalia in Morocco as preparations for a group that includes Mo Salah’s Egypt.

The Leone Stars face the Egyptians next month after kicking off away to Ethiopia. Also in the group are Burkino Faso, Guinea-Bissau and Djibouti.

There was no place for former Dee defender Steven Caulker in the Sierra Leone squad. He is yet to find a new club since leaving Wigan in the summer.

