Dundee striker Amadou Bakayoko joins up with Sierra Leone squad for double-header

Dundee striker Amadou Bakayoko has joined up with the Sierra Leone squad for a friendly double-header.

The frontman becomes the Dark Blues‘ fifth call-up of this international break.

Bakayoko has eight caps to his name and netted his second international goal last time out against Guinea-Bissau.

Since that last fixture there has been a change of head coach for the African country.

Former Walsall midfielder John Keister has been replaced by Amidu Karim ahead of the start of 2026 World Cup qualifying next month.

His first two matches in charge will see Sierra Leone face Benin and Somalia in Morocco as preparations for a group that includes Mo Salah’s Egypt.

The Leone Stars face the Egyptians next month after kicking off away to Ethiopia. Also in the group are Burkino Faso, Guinea-Bissau and Djibouti.

There was no place for former Dee defender Steven Caulker in the Sierra Leone squad. He is yet to find a new club since leaving Wigan in the summer.