Dundee striker Amadou Bakayoko eager to make dark blue impact as he targets Sierra Leone recall

Amadou Bakayoko is desperate to make an impact on the Premiership this season at Dundee.

Not least to prove he can cut it at this level.

But also to force his way back into the international scene.

The 27-year-old has been capped six times by Sierra Leone, the country of his birth, but hasn’t been called up since September 2022.

Their next match comes on September 4 away to Guinea-Bissau in African Nations qualifying after previous 2023 camps in March and June.

Then comes World Cup qualifying in November.

Asked if he still had international ambitions ahead of today’s trip to St Mirren, Bakayoko replied: “Yes, definitely. I didn’t get called up for the last two international games when I was at Forest Green.

“Internationals are a big thing for me to play in.

“We have the World Cup qualifiers coming up.

“Playing here there will be a bit more of a spotlight on me but it won’t be an easy task.

“I just have to make sure I give my all so everyone can see the abilities I have.”

Homework

And that’s where Dundee can benefit – if Bakayoko is getting international recognition, that means he’s performing well in dark blue.

So far he has impressed since arriving on loan from Forest Green Rovers following a disappointing season last term in League One.

The former Coventry and Bolton man made his first start in last weekend’s 1-1 draw at home to Motherwell.

He revealed he’s been getting tips on Premiership football from a couple of ex-team-mates from his Walsall days, former Hearts man Josh Ginnelly and Ross County forward Jordy Hiwula.

“I played with Josh a few years ago at Walsall and he just said to me to give it my all and a lot of doors will open in this league,” Bakayoko added.

“There is a lot of good exposure but it is not going to be an easy task.

“He said you have to go and perform at your very best every single game and you never know where it can take you.

“The best thing Josh did was come to Scotland and get himself going.

“Would I like to make the same impact? Yes, massively.

“That’s what most players like Zach Robinson who is at Dundee as well – everyone new who has come in – you want to make an impact.

“For me, it is a good place to come, especially for me and the belief the manager has in me.

“I can’t say it enough, he just makes me want to work hard for him, the club and for the team.”

Team news

Meanwhile, Dundee boss Tony Docherty has no new injury worries ahead of the trip to Paisley.

Antonio Portales and Aaron Donnelly are out while the game will come too soon for fellow defender Tyler French as he returns from a broken leg.

Trevor Carson is in line to make his debut but the Dark Blues boss may stick with Jon McCracken in goal.

Charlie Reilly is also nearing a return to fitness after a calf injury derailed his pre-season.