Dundee striker Amadou Bakayoko eager to make dark blue impact as he targets Sierra Leone recall

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

Dundee striker Amadou Bakayoko eager to make dark blue impact as he targets Sierra Leone recall

Dark Blues gear up for Premiership clash at St Mirren with Bakayoko keen to impress.

By George Cran
Dundee's Amadou Bakayoko. Image: SNS
Dundee's Amadou Bakayoko. Image: SNS

Amadou Bakayoko is desperate to make an impact on the Premiership this season at Dundee.

Not least to prove he can cut it at this level.

But also to force his way back into the international scene.

The 27-year-old has been capped six times by Sierra Leone, the country of his birth, but hasn’t been called up since September 2022.

Their next match comes on September 4 away to Guinea-Bissau in African Nations qualifying after previous 2023 camps in March and June.

Then comes World Cup qualifying in November.

Asked if he still had international ambitions ahead of today’s trip to St Mirren, Bakayoko replied: “Yes, definitely. I didn’t get called up for the last two international games when I was at Forest Green.

Amadou Bakayoko on Dundee debut against Inverness. Image: David Young/Shutterstock
Amadou Bakayoko on Dundee debut against Inverness. Image: David Young/Shutterstock

“Internationals are a big thing for me to play in.

“We have the World Cup qualifiers coming up.

“Playing here there will be a bit more of a spotlight on me but it won’t be an easy task.

“I just have to make sure I give my all so everyone can see the abilities I have.”

Homework

And that’s where Dundee can benefit – if Bakayoko is getting international recognition, that means he’s performing well in dark blue.

So far he has impressed since arriving on loan from Forest Green Rovers following a disappointing season last term in League One.

The former Coventry and Bolton man made his first start in last weekend’s 1-1 draw at home to Motherwell.

He revealed he’s been getting tips on Premiership football from a couple of ex-team-mates from his Walsall days, former Hearts man Josh Ginnelly and Ross County forward Jordy Hiwula.

“I played with Josh a few years ago at Walsall and he just said to me to give it my all and a lot of doors will open in this league,” Bakayoko added.

“There is a lot of good exposure but it is not going to be an easy task.

Former Hearts forward Josh Ginnelly.

“He said you have to go and perform at your very best every single game and you never know where it can take you.

“The best thing Josh did was come to Scotland and get himself going.

“Would I like to make the same impact? Yes, massively.

“That’s what most players like Zach Robinson who is at Dundee as well – everyone new who has come in – you want to make an impact.

“For me, it is a good place to come, especially for me and the belief the manager has in me.

“I can’t say it enough, he just makes me want to work hard for him, the club and for the team.”

Team news

Meanwhile, Dundee boss Tony Docherty has no new injury worries ahead of the trip to Paisley.

Antonio Portales and Aaron Donnelly are out while the game will come too soon for fellow defender Tyler French as he returns from a broken leg.

Trevor Carson is in line to make his debut but the Dark Blues boss may stick with Jon McCracken in goal.

Charlie Reilly is also nearing a return to fitness after a calf injury derailed his pre-season.

More from Dundee FC

Ex-Dundee defender Sam Fisher will line up for Dunfermline at Tannadice. Image: SNS.
Sam Fisher reveals Tannadice derby day 'taster' as Dunfermline star prepares to face Dundee…
Dundee United (left) and Dundee fans will have one eye on their rivals' progress this season
JIM SPENCE: Dundee and United are in different leagues - but fans will still…
Raith Rovers' new signing Shaun Byrne's game time was limited at Dundee last season. Image: SNS.
Raith Rovers new boy Shaun Byrne says his 'face didn't fit' at Dundee last…
Dundee boss Tony Docherty admits he's got a tough decision this weekend between Jon McCracken (left) and new signing Trevor Carson (right).
Dundee boss Tony Docherty admits Trevor Carson headache ahead of St Mirren trip as…
The award-winning Twa Teams, One Street podcast from the Evening Telegraph.
PODCAST: Twa Teams, One Street - Dundee transfer ins and Dundee United transfer outs
Sean Goss
Dundee reportedly keen on former Rangers and Motherwell midfielder Sean Goss
Antonio Portales made his Dundee debut against Dumbarton. Image: SNS.
Dundee boss Tony Docherty lifts lid on Antonio Portales and Aaron Donnelly injuries
The signing of Shaun Byrne is welcomed by new Raith Rovers team-mate Ethan Ross. Image: Raith Rovers.
Dundee midfielder Shaun Byrne agrees Raith Rovers switch
2
Jim Goodwin's Dundee United have put down a marker.
RAB DOUGLAS: Dundee United put down a very big marker at Arbroath
Will Louis Moult be even better for Dundee United than Lawrence Shankland?
PODCAST: Will Louis Moult be even better for Dundee United in the Championship than…

Conversation