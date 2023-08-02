Dundee’s No 9: Amadou Bakayoko under the microscope as key stat reveals reason behind Forest Green struggles

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee’s No 9: Amadou Bakayoko under the microscope as key stat reveals reason behind Forest Green struggles

Courier Sport looks into the background of the Sierra Leone international after he impressed on debut in dark blue.

Amadou Bakayoko on Dundee debut against Inverness. Image: David Young/Shutterstock
By George Cran

Dundee have a new No 9 in Amadou Bakayoko.

The towering striker made an impact on his debut on Sunday, coming off the bench for the final 45 minutes against Inverness.

On first look, Tony Docherty appears to have found himself a targetman who can keep possession high up the pitch but also bring a real goal threat.

It is still early days for the striker as he bids for a first start in dark blue this coming weekend at home to Motherwell. But what kind of player might Dundee have got themselves?

His previous two seasons in English League Two brought very different outcomes.

Bakayoko scored 13 goals for Bolton Wanderers in 2021/22 but fell out of favour the following season and moved to Forest Green Rovers.

Amadou Bakayoko has signed for Dundee. Image: Shutterstock
There he didn’t score in 19 appearances. However, Courier Sport can reveal reasons for the vastly-different campaigns.

Background

First, though, a background. Born in Sierra Leone, Bakayoko lived in Guinea before moving to the Netherlands aged six before relocating to England four years later and entering the Walsall youth setup.

He would emerge as a first-team regular there in 2016/17, scoring nine goals in 80 League One appearances.

Upwardly-mobile Coventry City then splashed some cash on the then-22-year-old and he would net 13 in 85 games.

Amadou Bakayoko takes on former Dundee United captain Ryan Edwards as a Walsall player against Plymouth Argyle in 2017. Image: Shutterstock
His step up to the Championship, however, proved difficult with no goals in 14 matches in 2020/21 signalling an end to his time with the Sky Blues.

Dropping back to League One, Bakayoko impressed at Bolton with 13 goals in all competitions the following season.

But then came the struggle of 2022/23 with just three goals in 27 appearances – just five league starts – ending his time at the Toughsheet Community Stadium.

He joined Forest Green Rovers, a side struggling badly in League One, and within two weeks saw a change in manager.

Duncan Ferguson came in but the Green finished rock bottom with Bakayoko failing to score a single goal.

Comparing Bolton and Forest Green

Bolton finished ninth in 2021/22 while Forest Green were 24th last term.

The big difference for Bakayoko in particular was the level of service he had to work from – plenty at Bolton, very little at Forest Green as can be seen below.

Service or lack of it for Amadou Bakayoko - left is Forest Green last season, right is at Bolton in 2021/22. Image: Statsbomb
The nature of his goals for Bolton are worth a look too – all coming from a central position inside 12 yards.

And only one header in those 10 league goals with one penalty as well.

He may not have troubled the top scorers with 10 in League One (top was Will Keane of Wigan on 26 ahead of Sunderland’s Ross Stewart on 24) but it was the best scoring return of his career with 13 in all competitions.

Amadou Bakayoko's shots for Bolton in 2021/22 (left) and goals scored (right). Image: Statsbomb
He scored 10 in his first full season at Walsall then seven and six for Coventry.

Not a prolific goalscorer by any stretch but if Dundee can get the right service to the big striker, his time at Bolton shows he can come up with the goods.

The good thing for the Dark Blues is they are getting a player determined to prove doubters wrong after a poor 2022/23.

International career

Bakayoko was an international team-mate of Steven Caulker with Sierra Leone.

His flurry of goals for Bolton saw Sierra Leone take notice, the country of his birth.

Manager John Keister, a former Walsall player himself, called Bakayoko up in March 2022 for a pair of friendlies.

They lost the first one 3-0 to Togo before beating Liberia five days later with Bakayoko scoring the only goal of the game.

His most recent cap, his sixth, came last September in a heavy friendly defeat to South Africa with former Dundee defender Steven Caulker captaining the side.

Sierra Leone have since played four internationals, three of them African Nations qualifiers but Bakayoko was not called up.

Something he’ll be keen to change by moving to Scotland’s top flight.

