Month of roadworks set to start on A92 in Glenrothes

Drivers are being warned of possible disruption as a month of roadworks gets under way on the A92 in Glenrothes.

The work starts on Thursday at the Bankhead Roundabout and runs until September 6.

Overnight lane closures will be in place during weeknights to allow for the near-£300,000 project to take place.

Work includes upgrading of existing signage, lighting columns, vehicles restraint systems, barriers and terminals.

Tactile paving – slabs with raised dots – will also be installed at 26 crossing points.

Amey, which is doing the work on behalf of Transport Scotland, says there will also be rolling lane closures to the north and south of the Bankhead Roundabout, and the requirement to close the inside lane of the roundabout during certain parts of the work.

The overnight lane closures will be in place between 7.30pm and 6.30am each day.