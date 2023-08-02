Month of roadworks set to start on A92 in Glenrothes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Month of roadworks set to start on A92 in Glenrothes

Overnight lane closures will be put in place during the work at the Bankhead Roundabout.

By Neil Henderson
The A92 at Bankhead roundabout in Glenrothes. A month of lane closures will be in place to allow for £298,000 of safety improvements to be made.
The A92 at the Bankhead Roundabout in Glenrothes.

Drivers are being warned of possible disruption as a month of roadworks gets under way on the A92 in Glenrothes.

The work starts on Thursday at the Bankhead Roundabout and runs until September 6.

Overnight lane closures will be in place during weeknights to allow for the near-£300,000 project to take place.

Work includes upgrading of existing signage, lighting columns, vehicles restraint systems, barriers and terminals.

Map of stretch of A92 at Bankhead roundabout in Glenrothes where roadworks will take place
The stretch of the A92 in Glenrothes where the roadworks will take place. Image: Amey

Tactile paving – slabs with raised dots – will also be installed at 26 crossing points.

Amey, which is doing the work on behalf of Transport Scotland, says there will also be rolling lane closures to the north and south of the Bankhead Roundabout, and the requirement to close the inside lane of the roundabout during certain parts of the work.

The overnight lane closures will be in place between 7.30pm and 6.30am each day.

