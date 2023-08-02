‘Scalding’ death of Pitlochry hotel guest to be probed at FAI

The death of a Perthshire hotel guest who suffered devastating scalding injuries after being unable to get out of his bath will be probed at a fatal accident inquiry next month.

Wallace Hunter, 75, died while staying at the Pitlochry Hydro Hotel on December 1 2019.

The pensioner had been experiencing difficulties in his bathroom and became stuck.

Efforts to help him were hampered by a bathroom door that opened outward and was bolted from the inside.

Now, the Crown Office and Prosecutor Fiscal Service (COPFS) has announced the first stage of an inquiry into the tragedy will be held at Alloa Sheriff Court on September 1.

The probe will determine the cause of death and attempt to establish what – if any – reasonable precautions could have been taken to prevent it.

The inquest may lead to recommendations on how avoid similar incidents in the future.

The hotel is now under different management.

‘Significant public concern’

COPFS say the probe will focus on the cause of the discharge of scalding water into Mr Hunter’s bath, the hotel’s health and safety arrangements and the response to the emergency.

Procurator Fiscal Andy Shanks, who leads on death investigations, said: “The death of Wallace Hunter occurred in circumstances giving rise to significant public concern and as such a discretionary Fatal Accident Inquiry (FAI) will be held.”

He said: “The lodging of the First Notice enables FAI proceedings to commence under the direction of the sheriff.

“Wallace Hunter’s family will continue to be kept informed of significant developments as court proceedings progress.”

Troubled recent history

The 71-bedroom hotel which dates back to Victoria times was one of six hotels that closed in March 2020 after owners Specialist Leisure Group went into administration.

Around 30 employees lost their jobs.

The Courier told how, during the the venue’s closure, live-in staff faced an anxious race against time to find new work and leave the site.

The hotel re-opened in summer 2021 under new ownership, with about 70% of previous staff re-employed.

It is part of the Coast and Country Hotel Collection which has 39 properties across England, Scotland and Wales.

