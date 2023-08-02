‘Scalding’ death of Pitlochry hotel guest to be probed at FAI

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

‘Scalding’ death of Pitlochry hotel guest to be probed at FAI

Efforts to help Wallace Hunter were hampered by a bathroom door that opened outward and was bolted from the inside.

By Jamie Buchan
The inquiry will focus on health and safety at the Pitlochry Hydro Hotel in 2019.
The inquiry will focus on health and safety at the Pitlochry Hydro Hotel in 2019.

The death of a Perthshire hotel guest who suffered devastating scalding injuries after being unable to get out of his bath will be probed at a fatal accident inquiry next month.

Wallace Hunter, 75, died while staying at the Pitlochry Hydro Hotel on December 1 2019.

The pensioner had been experiencing difficulties in his bathroom and became stuck.

Efforts to help him were hampered by a bathroom door that opened outward and was bolted from the inside.

Now, the Crown Office and Prosecutor Fiscal Service (COPFS) has announced the first stage of an inquiry into the tragedy will be held at Alloa Sheriff Court on September 1.

Pitlochry Hydro hotel

The probe will determine the cause of death and attempt to establish what – if any – reasonable precautions could have been taken to prevent it.

The inquest may lead to recommendations on how avoid similar incidents in the future.

The hotel is now under different management.

‘Significant public concern’

COPFS say the probe will focus on the cause of the discharge of scalding water into Mr Hunter’s bath, the hotel’s health and safety arrangements and the response to the emergency.

Procurator Fiscal Andy Shanks, who leads on death investigations, said: “The death of Wallace Hunter occurred in circumstances giving rise to significant public concern and as such a discretionary Fatal Accident Inquiry (FAI) will be held.”

He said: “The lodging of the First Notice enables FAI proceedings to commence under the direction of the sheriff.

“Wallace Hunter’s family will continue to be kept informed of significant developments as court proceedings progress.”

Troubled recent history

The 71-bedroom hotel which dates back to Victoria times was one of six hotels that closed in March 2020 after owners Specialist Leisure Group went into administration.

Around 30 employees lost their jobs.

The Courier told how, during the the venue’s closure, live-in staff faced an anxious race against time to find new work and leave the site.

The hotel re-opened in summer 2021 under new ownership, with about 70% of previous staff re-employed.

It is part of the Coast and Country Hotel Collection which has 39 properties across England, Scotland and Wales.

For the latest court cases across Tayside and Fife, join our Courts Facebook page.

More from Courts

Kai Fekkes. Image: Facebook.
Dundee 'Action Man' filmed himself firing imitation handgun
Killer Stephen Robbins tried to bankroll a move out of Dundee through a cannabis farm.
Dundee killer tried to bankroll move to England with cannabis farm
Sam Ronald was found guilty of sexual assault at The Loft in Perth.
Disgraced banker must pay compensation to victim after sexual assault in Perth club
Post Thumbnail
Tuesday court round-up — £240k Fife tan-nabis farm
Ruaraidh McCartney was found guilty at the High Court in Stirling last month.
'Smirking' Perthshire triple rape fiend who accused victims of 'conspiracy' is jailed
Martin Sharp.
Government worker from Fife sexually assaulted sleeping woman
Aiden Edwards was found guilty of being involved in a disorderly crowd at McDiarmid Park.
St Johnstone fan found guilty of being part of McDiarmid Park Scottish Cup mob
June Rattray and William Ramsay will be sentenced at Dundee High Court. Image: DC Thomson.
Pensioners convicted of historical child assaults in Dundee, including endangering life and belt attack
Former Fife Council carer Diane Rodger.
Callous Fife Council carer stole Morrison's vouchers from vulnerable client for pre-Christmas spending spree
Post Thumbnail
Monday court round-up — £1 crime payment order and illegal SIM flushed out