Amadou Bakayoko reveals message from old boss Duncan Ferguson and says Tony Docherty approach sold him on Dundee move

Sierra Leone international Amadou Bakayoko had options this summer.

The approach from Dundee was different, however. For one, it was in Scotland and away from where he’s spent his entire career.

More importantly, though, was the sales pitch from Dens boss Tony Docherty.

“It took a while during pre-season for me to find the right place but the most important thing was being wanted by the manager,” he said after making his debut in the 1-0 win over Inverness.

“Just knowing that someone really wanted you in. He knows what I’m about and knows what I can do so I want to do my best for him.

“He showed me videos of myself that he liked and the things that he felt I could do better.

“I feel I’ve not had that for a while, since I left Bolton. A manager that wants you in and really wanted to work with you.

“It that makes you feel good then it makes you want to do your best for the club.

“That’s what I want to do here, it will help me to go and express myself as much as I can.”

‘At Forest Green, the manager got sacked after a couple of games’

Things didn’t work out for Bakayoko last season.

He fell down the pecking order at Bolton Wanderers and moved to Forest Green Rovers in the winter window.

At that point Forest Green were bottom of League One and struggling.

Then within two weeks came a change in manager as Ian Burchnall left to be replaced by Duncan Ferguson.

Ferguson is a legend at Everton and well-known this side of the border and particularly in this city after beginning his career under Jim McLean at Dundee United.

🎞️ All 13 of Amadou Bakayoko's goals in 2021/22 🔥 ⚡️ An encouraging first season as a Wanderer! 🇸🇱🎞️ Check out all 13 of Amadou Bakayoko's goals for the club during the 2021/22 season. 🔥#BWFC 🐘🏰 Posted by Bolton Wanderers Official on Thursday, 12 May 2022

But the change didn’t work and Forest Green headed for League Two.

“Sometimes it’s the club that kind of gets you and not the manager. I think it’s a lot better when the manager wants you, it makes a big difference,” Bakayoko added.

“At Forest Green, the manager got sacked after I’d played a couple of games.

“A new manager came in towards the end of the season, we went down.

“Then again a change at the start of the season. That impacts players in ways that people just don’t expect. You’ve got to be ready mentally for anything.”

Duncan Ferguson message

Despite things not working on the pitch, though, Bakayoko enjoyed playing under Ferguson.

A towering striker like his boss was, the new Dundee man revealed he got a message from the former Dundee United man upon hearing of his move to the other side of the road.

Bakayoko said: “I was buzzing when Duncan Ferguson first came in, I couldn’t wait to work with him.

“Things, unfortunately, didn’t click. But we had a good understanding off the pitch.

“He would ring me up when he felt the time was right and helped me off the pitch.

“Coming here, he sent me a ‘good luck’ message which was really nice and I am sure I will be hearing from him further down the line.

“I’ve been watching his videos, so I know what he was like as a player.

“If I have half the impact that he did across the road then it would be amazing.”