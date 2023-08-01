Amadou Bakayoko reveals message from old boss Duncan Ferguson and says Tony Docherty approach sold him on Dundee move

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Amadou Bakayoko reveals message from old boss Duncan Ferguson and says Tony Docherty approach sold him on Dundee move

The Sierra Leone international played under the former Dundee United striker last season.

By George Cran
Bakayoko played under Duncan Ferguson last season at Forest Green. Image: Shutterstock
Bakayoko played under Duncan Ferguson last season at Forest Green. Image: Shutterstock

Sierra Leone international Amadou Bakayoko had options this summer.

The approach from Dundee was different, however. For one, it was in Scotland and away from where he’s spent his entire career.

More importantly, though, was the sales pitch from Dens boss Tony Docherty.

“It took a while during pre-season for me to find the right place but the most important thing was being wanted by the manager,” he said after making his debut in the 1-0 win over Inverness.

“Just knowing that someone really wanted you in. He knows what I’m about and knows what I can do so I want to do my best for him.

Amadou Bakayoko
Amadou Bakayoko impressed on debut for Dundee. Image: SNS.

“He showed me videos of myself that he liked and the things that he felt I could do better.

“I feel I’ve not had that for a while, since I left Bolton. A manager that wants you in and really wanted to work with you.

“It that makes you feel good then it makes you want to do your best for the club.

“That’s what I want to do here, it will help me to go and express myself as much as I can.”

‘At Forest Green, the manager got sacked after a couple of games’

Things didn’t work out for Bakayoko last season.

He fell down the pecking order at Bolton Wanderers and moved to Forest Green Rovers in the winter window.

At that point Forest Green were bottom of League One and struggling.

Then within two weeks came a change in manager as Ian Burchnall left to be replaced by Duncan Ferguson.

Ferguson is a legend at Everton and well-known this side of the border and particularly in this city after beginning his career under Jim McLean at Dundee United.

🎞️ All 13 of Amadou Bakayoko's goals in 2021/22 🔥

⚡️ An encouraging first season as a Wanderer! 🇸🇱🎞️ Check out all 13 of Amadou Bakayoko's goals for the club during the 2021/22 season. 🔥#BWFC 🐘🏰

Posted by Bolton Wanderers Official on Thursday, 12 May 2022

But the change didn’t work and Forest Green headed for League Two.

“Sometimes it’s the club that kind of gets you and not the manager. I think it’s a lot better when the manager wants you, it makes a big difference,” Bakayoko added.

“At Forest Green, the manager got sacked after I’d played a couple of games.

“A new manager came in towards the end of the season, we went down.

“Then again a change at the start of the season. That impacts players in ways that people just don’t expect. You’ve got to be ready mentally for anything.”

Duncan Ferguson message

Despite things not working on the pitch, though, Bakayoko enjoyed playing under Ferguson.

A towering striker like his boss was, the new Dundee man revealed he got a message from the former Dundee United man upon hearing of his move to the other side of the road.

Duncan Ferguson in his United playing days.
Duncan Ferguson in his United playing days.

Bakayoko said: “I was buzzing when Duncan Ferguson first came in, I couldn’t wait to work with him.

“Things, unfortunately, didn’t click. But we had a good understanding off the pitch.

“He would ring me up when he felt the time was right and helped me off the pitch.

“Coming here, he sent me a ‘good luck’ message which was really nice and I am sure I will be hearing from him further down the line.

“I’ve been watching his videos, so I know what he was like as a player.

“If I have half the impact that he did across the road then it would be amazing.”

