‘Unexplained’ death of woman, 20, in Dundee flat

A 20-year-old woman has died suddenly in a Dundee property.

Police attended the scene in Provost Road on Sunday evening following reports of the death.

Inquiries are currently ongoing into the death, which is being treated as unexplained.

One eyewitness said there was still a police presence on Monday night.

They said: “I was walking along Provost Road just before 11pm on Monday.

“I saw an officer standing guard outside the flats.

“It looked like there was already a floral tribute outside the entrance.

“I’m so sorry to hear someone has died; my condolences go out to their family.”

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “At around 5.35pm on Sunday, October 8, police were called to a property in the Provost Road area of Dundee, following the report of the death of a 20-year-old woman.

“The death is being treated as unexplained and inquiries are ongoing to establish the circumstances.”