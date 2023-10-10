‘Unexplained’ death of woman, 20, in Dundee flat

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

‘Unexplained’ death of woman, 20, in Dundee flat

Police were called to the scene.

By Kieran Webster & James Simpson
Provost Road in Dundee.
Provost Road in Dundee. Image: Google Street View.

A 20-year-old woman has died suddenly in a Dundee property.

Police attended the scene in Provost Road on Sunday evening following reports of the death.

Inquiries are currently ongoing into the death, which is being treated as unexplained.

Police probe ‘unexplained death’ in Dundee’s Provost Road

One eyewitness said there was still a police presence on Monday night.

They said: “I was walking along Provost Road just before 11pm on Monday.

“I saw an officer standing guard outside the flats.

“It looked like there was already a floral tribute outside the entrance.

“I’m so sorry to hear someone has died; my condolences go out to their family.”

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “At around 5.35pm on Sunday, October 8, police were called to a property in the Provost Road area of Dundee, following the report of the death of a 20-year-old woman.

“The death is being treated as unexplained and inquiries are ongoing to establish the circumstances.”

More from Dundee

Cyclist assaulted near The Howff
Cyclist severely injured after assault by driver in Dundee city centre
The Flying Scotsman travels through Dundee
Final chance to see Flying Scotsman in Tayside and Fife in 2023
Lee McPherson.
Lifelong restriction order for Dundee rapist who preyed on schoolgirl
The BBC documentary visited Kirkton to revisit last year's Halloween riots
Council leader says Kirkton is 'tainted' as BBC Street Gangs revisits Halloween riots
Asda in Kirkton.
Would-be mugger dragged woman to ground in carjacking bid outside Dundee supermarket
A train crossing the River Tay in Perth
List of road and rail closures on Monday after flooding hits Tayside and Fife
Cherie Reid's son Aiden died after taking painkillers supplied by Shane Whyte.
Mum of Tayside teen who died hours after being supplied with illicit prescription drugs…
Phil Welsh has died
Phil Welsh: Dundee dad who campaigned for mental health crisis centre dies suddenly
The bus crash on Blackness Avenue.
Man rushed to hospital after bus crashes into Dundee tenement
Thomas Coutts of Dundee United Community Trust . Tannadice Image: SPFL Trust.
Dundee United Community Trust aim to combat social isolation thanks to £10,000 funding success

Conversation