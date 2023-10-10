Plans lodged to turn former Perth office into ‘authentic’ French wine bar

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Plans lodged to turn former Perth office into ‘authentic’ French wine bar

The unit on George Street was most recently home to Thorntons Solicitors.

By Chloe Burrell
Plans have been lodged to turn 21 George Street in Perth into a wine bar.
Plans have been lodged to turn 21 George Street into a wine bar. Image: Google Street View

Plans have been lodged to turn a former office space in Perth into an “authentic” French wine bar.

Olga Munro has applied to convert the unit on George Street, which was most recently home to Thorntons Solicitors.

The law firm now operates its Perth branch out of Whitefriars Industrial Estate after moving out of George Street in 2020.

If approved, the wine bar will be called La Cav a Vin – translating to The Wine Cellar.

According to the application, any internal changes will be “sympathetic” to the existing detail inside the B-listed building.

If given the green light, a bar will be installed complete with a large seating area on entry to the venue.

Wine bar would give jobs boost

The proposal also says the new bar would give the area a jobs boost and create a “positive feeling and sense of community”.

The proposal follows a spate of closures in Perth city centre, including Origin salad bar.

Little Bird café also announced it would be shutting up shop in December.

Mrs Munro also applied back in August to turn a former five-star guesthouse into a residential home. Planning consent was granted the

The award-winning Woodcroft in Belwood Park was ran as a guesthouse from 2017 before being sold in September 2022.

Planning consent for the home conversion was granted in September this year.

Perth and Kinross Council will consider the wine bar application in the coming weeks.

More from Perth & Kinross

To go with story by Jamie Buchan. Queen cortege road careless driving Picture shows; Henry Rankin. Perth Sheriff Court. Supplied by DCT Media Date; 09/10/2023
Speeder, 73, spooked spectators as Queen's funeral cortege passed through Perthshire
Perth flooding
Perth council probe after failure to close floodgates during 'risk to life' weather warning
3
Caravan owners were left "helpless" after Aberfeldy Caravan Park flooded on Saturday. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Holidaymaker 'heartbroken' after flooding destroys caravan in Aberfeldy
The Flying Scotsman travels through Dundee
Final chance to see Flying Scotsman in Tayside and Fife in 2023
Friarton Bridge near Perth.
Lane closures on Perth's Friarton Bridge due to £240k safety upgrade
Perth Airbnb owner Sarah Swan, whose flat was destroyed by flooding.
Perth Airbnb owners 'devastated' as floodwater engulfs ground-floor apartment
Flooding at the North Inch in Perth.
Perth flooding: Council claims 'no time' to close floodgates despite warning TWO DAYS earlier
7
High water at the River Tay in Perth
List of areas still with flood warnings as Perth basement properties at 'severe risk'
Police and the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service continuing their search for a missing 77-year-old.
Search continues for missing 77-year-old man swept into River Tay
A train crossing the River Tay in Perth
List of road and rail closures on Monday after flooding hits Tayside and Fife

Conversation