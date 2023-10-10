Plans lodged to turn former Perth office into ‘authentic’ French wine bar

Plans have been lodged to turn a former office space in Perth into an “authentic” French wine bar.

Olga Munro has applied to convert the unit on George Street, which was most recently home to Thorntons Solicitors.

The law firm now operates its Perth branch out of Whitefriars Industrial Estate after moving out of George Street in 2020.

If approved, the wine bar will be called La Cav a Vin – translating to The Wine Cellar.

According to the application, any internal changes will be “sympathetic” to the existing detail inside the B-listed building.

If given the green light, a bar will be installed complete with a large seating area on entry to the venue.

Wine bar would give jobs boost

The proposal also says the new bar would give the area a jobs boost and create a “positive feeling and sense of community”.

The proposal follows a spate of closures in Perth city centre, including Origin salad bar.

Little Bird café also announced it would be shutting up shop in December.

Mrs Munro also applied back in August to turn a former five-star guesthouse into a residential home. Planning consent was granted the

The award-winning Woodcroft in Belwood Park was ran as a guesthouse from 2017 before being sold in September 2022.

Planning consent for the home conversion was granted in September this year.

Perth and Kinross Council will consider the wine bar application in the coming weeks.