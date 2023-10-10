Search for person in Firth of Forth

A search is underway after a report of concern for a person in the Firth of Forth.

Police attended the South Queensferry area at around 10pm on Monday after receiving the report.

Searches were carried out but were unsuccessful and investigations are ongoing.

RNLI Lifeboats from Kinghorn and South Queensferry were launched to assist with the search.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “At around 10pm on Monday, October 9, we received a report of concern for a person in the South Queensferry area.

“Searches were carried out, with no result, and further inquiries remain ongoing.”