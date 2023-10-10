Perth jeweller’s unique Scottish freshwater pearl licence could boost city

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Perth jeweller’s unique Scottish freshwater pearl licence could boost city

T. Paterson Jeweller is the only business with permission to sell jewellery made from the pearls.

By Rob McLaren
T. Paterson Jeweller in Perth High Street. Image: T. Paterson Jeweller
T. Paterson Jeweller in Perth High Street. Image: T. Paterson Jeweller

A historic Perth shop has become the only business with permission to sell jewellery made from Scottish freshwater pearls.

T. Paterson Jeweller in Perth has been awarded a prestigious Scottish Freshwater Pearl Licence by the Scottish Government’s Nature Agency, NatureScot.

Scottish freshwater pearl mussels have been a protected species since 1991.

The licence allows the holder to sell rare Scottish freshwater pearls found before then, when the statutory ban on fishing freshwater pearl mussels began.

Scottish freshwater pearl licence economic boost for Perth

T. Paterson Jeweller, which has been trading in Perth since 1832, has a long history of making jewellery with Tay pearls before a licence was required.

The High Street shop knows the challenges of working with such an unusual gemstone.

Managing director Derek Paterson explains: “Each pearl is unique so it is virtually impossible to match two pearls for earrings.

“However, this uniqueness also inspires some creative designs and makes the jewellery featuring them that bit more special.”

According to Mr Paterson, having a licence to sell them will be a boost for the local economy.

He adds: “The two jewellers who most recently held licences – Cairncross Of Perth and Edinburgh’s Alistir Wood Tait – have recently closed.

Some beautiful Scottish freshwater pearls. Image: T. Paterson Jeweller

“We felt it was important there was somewhere in Scotland where Scottish freshwater pearl jewellery can be purchased to help preserve the history of this beautiful gem.

“These sought-after pearls are used in the Crown Jewels and prized the world over. To have them available here in Perth is a privilege.

“We hope that having this licence will encourage more visitors to Perth, keen to buy a unique piece of Scottish history.”

Plans for pearl jewellery

The shop has a small stock of loose pearls in stock and now it has the NatureScot licence, it will start to produce jewellery with them.

Scottish freshwater pearls are famous for their wide range of natural colours and unusual shapes.

Julius Caesar’s appreciation of these pearls was one motive behind the Romans’ first invasion of Britain in 55BC.

The mussels that produce them, found in Scottish rivers, can live for over 100 years. They can grow to several inches in size if undisturbed.

It has been illegal to disturb, kill or injure the mussels since 1991.

