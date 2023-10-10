Perth jeweller’s unique Scottish freshwater pearl licence could boost city

A historic Perth shop has become the only business with permission to sell jewellery made from Scottish freshwater pearls.

T. Paterson Jeweller in Perth has been awarded a prestigious Scottish Freshwater Pearl Licence by the Scottish Government’s Nature Agency, NatureScot.

Scottish freshwater pearl mussels have been a protected species since 1991.

The licence allows the holder to sell rare Scottish freshwater pearls found before then, when the statutory ban on fishing freshwater pearl mussels began.

Scottish freshwater pearl licence economic boost for Perth

T. Paterson Jeweller, which has been trading in Perth since 1832, has a long history of making jewellery with Tay pearls before a licence was required.

The High Street shop knows the challenges of working with such an unusual gemstone.

Managing director Derek Paterson explains: “Each pearl is unique so it is virtually impossible to match two pearls for earrings.

“However, this uniqueness also inspires some creative designs and makes the jewellery featuring them that bit more special.”

According to Mr Paterson, having a licence to sell them will be a boost for the local economy.

He adds: “The two jewellers who most recently held licences – Cairncross Of Perth and Edinburgh’s Alistir Wood Tait – have recently closed.

“We felt it was important there was somewhere in Scotland where Scottish freshwater pearl jewellery can be purchased to help preserve the history of this beautiful gem.

“These sought-after pearls are used in the Crown Jewels and prized the world over. To have them available here in Perth is a privilege.

“We hope that having this licence will encourage more visitors to Perth, keen to buy a unique piece of Scottish history.”

Plans for pearl jewellery

The shop has a small stock of loose pearls in stock and now it has the NatureScot licence, it will start to produce jewellery with them.

Scottish freshwater pearls are famous for their wide range of natural colours and unusual shapes.

Julius Caesar’s appreciation of these pearls was one motive behind the Romans’ first invasion of Britain in 55BC.

The mussels that produce them, found in Scottish rivers, can live for over 100 years. They can grow to several inches in size if undisturbed.

It has been illegal to disturb, kill or injure the mussels since 1991.