List of roads still closed across Perth and Kinross as Queen’s Bridge reopens

There is relief for Perth drivers today after the reopening of Queen’s Bridge.

The bridge was shut on Sunday due to the high water level of the River Tay and flooding in the city centre.

The closure resulted in heavy congestion for motorists.

At 11am on Tuesday the bridge reopened for traffic.

However, several roads across Perthshire remain shut due to the heavy rain.

These include:

C423 Aberbothrie Road

U100 Hallyards

B935 Bridge of Earn to Forgandenny Road at old Forgandeny Church

A923 Blairgowrie to Coupar Angus at Butterybank

C448 Glen Lyon at Woodend Cottage (2.5km from C449 Junc at Fortingall)

A984 Meikleour to Spittalfield at Tay Farm

A984 Bendochy to Meikleour

There are also a number of roads that are now passable but drivers are urged to take care: