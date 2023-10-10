List of roads still closed across Perth and Kinross as Queen’s Bridge reopens

There is relief for Perth drivers today after the reopening of Queen’s Bridge.
The bridge was shut on Sunday due to the high water level of the River Tay and flooding in the city centre.
The closure resulted in heavy congestion for motorists.
At 11am on Tuesday the bridge reopened for traffic.
However, several roads across Perthshire remain shut due to the heavy rain.
These include:
- C423 Aberbothrie Road
- U100 Hallyards
- B935 Bridge of Earn to Forgandenny Road at old Forgandeny Church
- A923 Blairgowrie to Coupar Angus at Butterybank
- C448 Glen Lyon at Woodend Cottage (2.5km from C449 Junc at Fortingall)
- A984 Meikleour to Spittalfield at Tay Farm
- A984 Bendochy to Meikleour
There are also a number of roads that are now passable but drivers are urged to take care:
- B846 Aberfeldy to Weem at Poplar Avenue
- B846 Tummel Bridge to Kinloch Rannoch at Rannoch Hub
- A822 Crieff to Braco at Muthill Road, Crieff
- A926 Blairgowrie to Kirriemuir at New Alyth
- A827 Logierait to Pitnacree
- B898 Dalguise Road north of Inchmagrannachan
- B954 Alyth to Meigle Road
- B9099 Luncarty to Stanley near former quarry