Blackness Avenue: Xplore bus remains wedged in building three days after crash

Residents of the building were forced to evacuate their homes on Saturday night.

By Ben MacDonald
Bus remains at Blackness Avenue tenement
The Xplore bus is still lodged in the building, three days after the crash. Image: Ben MacDonald/DC Thomson

An Xplore Dundee bus that crashed into a tenement on Blackness Avenue is still in place three days after the incident.

The bus crashed into the building just before 11.30pm on Saturday night, and is still positioned on the street.

Two female occupants and a passenger were uninjured. However, the driver was taken to Ninewells Hospital for treatment.

He is currently in a stable condition.

The block of flats has been evacuated due to the incident.

Workmen continued to removing parts of the building on Tuesday morning to assist with the bus’s removal.

A Dundee City Council cpokesperson said: “We will be carrying out emergency works to ensure the safety of the building.”

Workmen at Blackness Avenue tenement
Workers are still trying to remove parts of the building. Image: Ben MacDonald/DC Thomson

Cause of crash still unknown

Bus operator Xplore said it cannot confirm the cause of the crash until the vehicle is removed from the area.

A company spokesman said: “We cannot access the CCTV because the bus cannot be moved and therefore we cannot determine what caused the accident.

“We sympathise with the householders who have been inconvenienced and we wish the injured bus driver and passenger a speedy recovery.”

Police confirm driver’s condition after crash

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “At around 11.20pm on Saturday, a bus crashed into a ground floor flat on Blackness Avenue.

“The male driver of the bus was taken by ambulance to Ninewells Hospital where he remains for treatment.

“Medical staff describe his condition as stable.

“There was one passenger on the bus but he did not require hospital treatment.

“The two female occupants of the flat were not injured.

Parts of Blackness Avenue tenement sit outside
Xplore Dundee can’t determine the cause until the bus has been removed. Image: Ben MacDonald/DC Thomson

“The bus remains in situ and the block of flats has been evacuated.

“Enquiries into the crash are continuing.”

Neighbours told The Courier that the number of flashing emergency lights on the street in the aftermath of the crash made it look ‘like a disco’.

