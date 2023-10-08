Man rushed to hospital after bus crashes into Dundee tenement

A man has been taken to hospital after a bus crashed into a Dundee tenement.

Emergency services were called to Blackness Avenue shortly before 11.30pm on Saturday.

Officers remain at the scene on Sunday morning and the road is still closed.

The building has also been evacuated as a precaution.

It’s understood the driver of the bus is the man who has been taken to hospital.

Local residents described hearing a “loud bang” followed by a significant emergency service response following the crash on Saturday night.

One resident said: “I’ve never seen anything like it.

“I had been sitting in my living room and when I went to my bedroom – at the front of the house – all I could see was blue flashing lights. It was like a disco.

“There were at least three fire engines, four police cars and an ambulance. There was also what looked like some kind of fire service incident van.

“I just hope everyone is okay.”

Another local added: “We heard a loud bang so we looked out the window to see what was going on.

“I could see another bus had stopped across the road and it looked like the driver was running over to see if everyone was okay.

“It was scary to see.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 11.25pm on Saturday, police received a report a bus had crashed into a building in Blackness Avenue in Dundee.

“Emergency services attended and one man was taken to hospital.

“The building was evacuated as a precaution and Blackness Avenue remains closed as further inquiry is carried out.”

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “We received a call at 11.25pm.

“We mobilised three appliances along with a support appliance.

“The crews came from Macalpine Road, Kingsway and Balmossie stations.”