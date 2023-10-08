Man rushed to hospital after bus crashes into Dundee tenement

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Man rushed to hospital after bus crashes into Dundee tenement

Blackness Avenue remains closed.

By Laura Devlin
The bus crash on Blackness Avenue.
A man has been taken to hospital and the building evacuted following the crash. Image: Laura Devlin/DC Thomson.

A man has been taken to hospital after a bus crashed into a Dundee tenement.

Emergency services were called to Blackness Avenue shortly before 11.30pm on Saturday.

Officers remain at the scene on Sunday morning and the road is still closed.

The building has also been evacuated as a precaution.

It’s understood the driver of the bus is the man who has been taken to hospital.

The bus crash at Blackness Avenue.
The incident happened shortly before 11.30pm. Image: Laura Devlin/DC Thomson.

Local residents described hearing a “loud bang” followed by a significant emergency service response following the crash on Saturday night.

One resident said: “I’ve never seen anything like it.

“I had been sitting in my living room and when I went to my bedroom – at the front of the house – all I could see was blue flashing lights. It was like a disco.

“There were at least three fire engines, four police cars and an ambulance. There was also what looked like some kind of fire service incident van.

“I just hope everyone is okay.”

The road remained shut on Sunday morning. Image: Laura Devlin/DC Thomson.

Another local added: “We heard a loud bang so we looked out the window to see what was going on.

“I could see another bus had stopped across the road and it looked like the driver was running over to see if everyone was okay.

“It was scary to see.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 11.25pm on Saturday, police received a report a bus had crashed into a building in Blackness Avenue in Dundee.

“Emergency services attended and one man was taken to hospital.

“The building was evacuated as a precaution and Blackness Avenue remains closed as further inquiry is carried out.”

The scene on Sunday morning. Image: Laura Devlin/DC Thomson.

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “We received a call at 11.25pm.

“We mobilised three appliances along with a support appliance.

“The crews came from Macalpine Road, Kingsway and Balmossie stations.”

