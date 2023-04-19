Business Historic jewellers Cairncross of Perth to close after more than 150 years Seven jobs will be lost when the city centre business shuts its doors. By Gavin Harper April 19 2023, 2.51pm Share Historic jewellers Cairncross of Perth to close after more than 150 years Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/business-environment/business/4318231/perth-jewellers-close/ Copy Link 0 comment Cairncross of Perth is to close after more than 150 years. Image: Indigo PR. [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]]
Conversation