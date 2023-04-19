Perthshire MP slams Twitter troll who ‘urinated’ on his office door

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics Scottish politics

Perthshire MP slams Twitter troll who ‘urinated’ on his office door

John Nicolson, MP for Ochil and South Perthshire, was sent images of the incident and said it was motivated by anti-SNP sentiment.

By Rachel Amery
John Nicolson MP was sent pictures of a man appearing to urinate on his old office door. Image: DC Thomson.
John Nicolson MP was sent pictures of a man appearing to urinate on his old office door.

Perthshire MP John Nicolson has slammed a “disgusting” Twitter troll who boasted about urinating on his office door.

Mr Nicolson was sent a picture of the incident on Twitter, with the man captioning the image: “And here’s me p***ing on his other office door”.

The Ochil and South Perthshire politician later claimed to have unmasked the troll and his employers.

But the company’s CEO said: “I have written to John Nicolson and at the minute I am awaiting what will hopefully be a favourable response from him.

“I presume someone has read it because his tweet has been taken down after I sent my email.

“I would like to now give John Nicolson the chance to put his wrongs right.

“I am not condoning what the guy has done and if it is an employee of ours I would not be happy at all.

“But I don’t believe the evidence shown online is anything more than speculation.”

Mr Nicolson says he has to protect his staff from “revolting” behaviour and that he is passing details of the incident to police.

‘Staff find that very distressing’

He told us: “This charming fellow decided to announce he had urinated on my office door and then posted a picture of it.

“Apart from being generally disgusting, he urinated on the door handle and staff find that very distressing.

“He was boasting about being proud of it.”

The pictures appear to show a man urinating on the front door of Mr Nicolson’s old office in Kirkintilloch.

This picture was posted on social media this week. Image: Supplied.

He moved to his current Alloa base in 2018 but the images only surfaced this week.

The politician thinks the snaps were posted online due to “anti-SNP sentiment”, with a barrage of abuse aimed at him in recent days also playing a part.

He added: “This is immensely unpleasant for staff and I feel I need to protect them from this revolting behaviour.

“I am concerned he is proudly boasting about urinating on my office when my staff have enough to put up with.”

Police Scotland has been approached for comment.

