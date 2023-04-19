Perthshire MP slams Twitter troll who ‘urinated’ on his office door

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Perthshire MP John Nicolson has slammed a “disgusting” Twitter troll who boasted about urinating on his office door.

Mr Nicolson was sent a picture of the incident on Twitter, with the man captioning the image: “And here’s me p***ing on his other office door”.

The Ochil and South Perthshire politician later claimed to have unmasked the troll and his employers.

But the company’s CEO said: “I have written to John Nicolson and at the minute I am awaiting what will hopefully be a favourable response from him.

“I presume someone has read it because his tweet has been taken down after I sent my email.

“I would like to now give John Nicolson the chance to put his wrongs right.

“I am not condoning what the guy has done and if it is an employee of ours I would not be happy at all.

“But I don’t believe the evidence shown online is anything more than speculation.”

Mr Nicolson says he has to protect his staff from “revolting” behaviour and that he is passing details of the incident to police.

‘Staff find that very distressing’

He told us: “This charming fellow decided to announce he had urinated on my office door and then posted a picture of it.

“Apart from being generally disgusting, he urinated on the door handle and staff find that very distressing.

“He was boasting about being proud of it.”

The pictures appear to show a man urinating on the front door of Mr Nicolson’s old office in Kirkintilloch.

He moved to his current Alloa base in 2018 but the images only surfaced this week.

The politician thinks the snaps were posted online due to “anti-SNP sentiment”, with a barrage of abuse aimed at him in recent days also playing a part.

He added: “This is immensely unpleasant for staff and I feel I need to protect them from this revolting behaviour.

“I am concerned he is proudly boasting about urinating on my office when my staff have enough to put up with.”

Police Scotland has been approached for comment.