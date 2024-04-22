Some private care homes put staff at risk during pandemic, union says

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics Scottish politics

Some private care homes put staff at risk during pandemic, union says

By Press Association
The GMB said care home staff has concerns about the quality of personal protective equipment (Neil Hall/PA)
The GMB said care home staff has concerns about the quality of personal protective equipment (Neil Hall/PA)

Private care homes put staff and residents at risk during the pandemic because many refused to work with trade unions, a senior union organiser will tell the Scottish Covid-19 inquiry on Tuesday.

Paul Arkison, GMB Scotland senior organiser, is expected to tell the inquiry that poor relations with unions meant many care homes were reluctant to listen to staff concerns about the quality and supply of personal protective equipment (PPE), or the lack of testing.

He will also say that staff were pressured to go to work despite displaying Covid-19 symptoms.

In a statement given ahead of his appearance at the inquiry, Mr Arkison said: “We found it difficult dealing with the private care sector, possibly because of the relationship we had with those employers before lockdown.

“As we entered the pandemic, we needed real assistance and input from these companies, which, in my opinion, was not there.

“These companies needed to be challenged all the way.”

He said staff had tried to raise concerns about both the amount and the quality of the PPE available to them, but that employers had refused to listen to them.

“Essentially, we felt that our members, overwhelmingly low paid, working class, women were being provided with the cheapest possible masks or really low-quality plastic gowns.”

Jeane Freeman in a blue jacket
Former health minister Jeane Freeman is accused of ignoring calls for routine testing in April 2020 (Jane Barlow/PA)

He added that the PPE that was available was often unsuitable and ill-fitting for a predominantly female workforce.

“This ultimately meant that many forms of PPE such as masks and aprons were too big for most female staff.”

He blamed these failings on the refusal of care homes to engage with trade unions and warned that a ongoing refusal by many homes to engage with unions continues puts the wellbeing of residents and staff at risk.

Mr Arkison also accused ministers of contributing to the problem, saying the then health minister Jeane Freeman failed to take action when the GMB wrote to her in April 2020 requesting routine testing for care staff, at a time when untested patients were being moved from hospitals to care homes.

He also said official health and safety guidance was contradictory, and was changed at short notice without unions being consulted.

“It caused confusion and mistrust of ministers that still lingers today.”

Scottish Care and the Department for Health and Social Care have been contacted for comment.