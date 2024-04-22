Some private care homes put staff at risk during pandemic, union says

Private care homes put staff and residents at risk during the pandemic because many refused to work with trade unions, a senior union organiser will tell the Scottish Covid-19 inquiry on Tuesday.

Paul Arkison, GMB Scotland senior organiser, is expected to tell the inquiry that poor relations with unions meant many care homes were reluctant to listen to staff concerns about the quality and supply of personal protective equipment (PPE), or the lack of testing.

He will also say that staff were pressured to go to work despite displaying Covid-19 symptoms.

In a statement given ahead of his appearance at the inquiry, Mr Arkison said: “We found it difficult dealing with the private care sector, possibly because of the relationship we had with those employers before lockdown.

“As we entered the pandemic, we needed real assistance and input from these companies, which, in my opinion, was not there.

“These companies needed to be challenged all the way.”

He said staff had tried to raise concerns about both the amount and the quality of the PPE available to them, but that employers had refused to listen to them.

“Essentially, we felt that our members, overwhelmingly low paid, working class, women were being provided with the cheapest possible masks or really low-quality plastic gowns.”

Former health minister Jeane Freeman is accused of ignoring calls for routine testing in April 2020 (Jane Barlow/PA)

He added that the PPE that was available was often unsuitable and ill-fitting for a predominantly female workforce.

“This ultimately meant that many forms of PPE such as masks and aprons were too big for most female staff.”

He blamed these failings on the refusal of care homes to engage with trade unions and warned that a ongoing refusal by many homes to engage with unions continues puts the wellbeing of residents and staff at risk.

Mr Arkison also accused ministers of contributing to the problem, saying the then health minister Jeane Freeman failed to take action when the GMB wrote to her in April 2020 requesting routine testing for care staff, at a time when untested patients were being moved from hospitals to care homes.

He also said official health and safety guidance was contradictory, and was changed at short notice without unions being consulted.

“It caused confusion and mistrust of ministers that still lingers today.”

Scottish Care and the Department for Health and Social Care have been contacted for comment.