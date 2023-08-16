Former five-star Perth guesthouse could become residential home

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Former five-star Perth guesthouse could become residential home

The former enterprise was named Scottish Guest House of the Year.

By Kieran Webster
The exterior of Woodcroft in Perth.
Plans have been lodged to turn Woodcroft into a residential home. Image: Savills.

Plans have been lodged to turn a former five-star guesthouse in Perth into a residential home.

Olga Munro has applied to convert Woodcroft in Belwood Park.

The building, which dates back to 1905, was previously owned by Claire Dingwall Slater.

She ran it as a guesthouse from 2017 before selling in September 2022.

Claire, who moved from London to Perth, previously told The Courier: “I loved my career and my time in London but I grew up in Scotland and I missed the people and all the wide open spaces.

“We started off just doing breakfast here but I really like cooking so I started doing an evening menu as well which has proved really popular.

“I also wanted to create my dream kitchen, which is what I’ve been able to do here.

“I will miss this place enormously.

“It’s been a real labour of love for me.”

The large kitchen in Woodcroft
Woodcroft has a large kitchen. Image: Savills

The house is located on a private driveway near a path to the top of Kinnoull Hill.

Claire spent around £300,000 renovating the property, making it an award-winning guesthouse.

VisitScotland awarded the house five stars and Good Hotel Guide named it Scottish Guest House of the Year.

The property has five bedrooms, four bathrooms, three sitting areas and a large kitchen.

Living space in Woodcroft
There are three living spaces in Woodcroft. Image: Savills
A bedroom in Woodcroft
A night could cost up to £261 a night. Image: Savills

When on the market, Savills said the Edwardian villa could be “the most wonderful family home”.

Prices at the guesthouse ranged between £189 and £261 per night.

According to the planning application, there will be no changes to the property.

Perth and Kinross Council will consider the planning application in the coming weeks.

Conversation