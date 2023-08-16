Former five-star Perth guesthouse could become residential home

Plans have been lodged to turn a former five-star guesthouse in Perth into a residential home.

Olga Munro has applied to convert Woodcroft in Belwood Park.

The building, which dates back to 1905, was previously owned by Claire Dingwall Slater.

She ran it as a guesthouse from 2017 before selling in September 2022.

Claire, who moved from London to Perth, previously told The Courier: “I loved my career and my time in London but I grew up in Scotland and I missed the people and all the wide open spaces.

“We started off just doing breakfast here but I really like cooking so I started doing an evening menu as well which has proved really popular.

“I also wanted to create my dream kitchen, which is what I’ve been able to do here.

“I will miss this place enormously.

“It’s been a real labour of love for me.”

The house is located on a private driveway near a path to the top of Kinnoull Hill.

Claire spent around £300,000 renovating the property, making it an award-winning guesthouse.

VisitScotland awarded the house five stars and Good Hotel Guide named it Scottish Guest House of the Year.

The property has five bedrooms, four bathrooms, three sitting areas and a large kitchen.

When on the market, Savills said the Edwardian villa could be “the most wonderful family home”.

Prices at the guesthouse ranged between £189 and £261 per night.

According to the planning application, there will be no changes to the property.

Perth and Kinross Council will consider the planning application in the coming weeks.