Perth thug, 21, faces jail after armed ‘terror’ attack on flat

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

Perth thug, 21, faces jail after armed ‘terror’ attack on flat

Mark Smullen poked a knife through his victim’s broken window and made a stabbing motion.

By Jamie Buchan
Mark Smullen appeared at Perth Sheriff Court.
Mark Smullen appeared at Perth Sheriff Court.

A young thug involved in a terrifying armed attack on a Perth man’s flat has been locked up.

Mark Smullen and another man turned up at a rival’s home with a knife and baseball bat, Perth Sheriff Court heard.

When the occupant refused to let them in, Smullen kicked and pounded on the door while his associate smashed out two windows.

Smullen then poked his knife through one of the broken panes and made a stabbing motion.

The 21-year-old appeared via video from prison and admitted behaving in a threatening or abusive manner at the Grampian Court flat on February 10.

Smullen, who has previous convictions for violence, was remanded in custody to await sentencing next month.

Answered a knock at the door

Prosecutor Emma Farmer said: “This happened on the landing outside the complainer’s flat, which is a communal public area.”

At about 11.30pm, occupants heard a knock at their front door.

“The complainer answered the door and saw Mr Smullen and another male standing outside his property.

“Mr Smullen brandished a knife, while the other man had a baseball bat.”

She said: “The complainer closed his front door and stood directly behind it.

“Mr Smullen kicked and banged on the door, while the second man struck two windows with the bat.

“The windows broke and the glass fell into the property.”

Perth Sheriff Court.

Ms Farmer said: “As a result, part of the baseball bat broke off and fell to the floor.

“Mr Smullen poked his knife through one of the holes created in the window and made a stabbing motion.

“This caused more glass to break.”

The two men then walked away from the flat.

“A neighbour heard the disturbance and went to his bedroom window, overlooking the locus,” the fiscal depute said.

“He recorded the incident on his mobile phone.”

Just after midnight, police attended at the property.

“The complainer stated that he did not know who was at the front door, or why they had caused damage.”

Smullen was identified using the neighbour’s video, the court was told.

Ms Farmer said about £200 of damage was caused.

Perth thug remanded for armed attack

Solicitor Paul Ralph, defending, asked the court to defer sentence for background reports.

“I make no motion for his liberation at this stage,” he said.

Sheriff Jennifer Bain told Smullen: “I am going to defer sentence for preparation for a criminal justice social work report and a restriction of liberty order assessment.

“You should take that as no indication of what the final disposal may be in relation to this matter.

“Attending at the door of another, armed as you were and brandishing a knife to the occupant, and then to have kicked the door and smashed the glass must have caused terror to the occupants there.

“I also note you have attracted a number of convictions within a short space of time.”

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

More from Courts

Cameron Skelton.
Fife dealer caught with £17k drugs stash and six mobile phones is sentenced
Lochee Community Larder.
Lochee Community Larder worker admits scamming £4,500 from charity
Kyle Lund.
Navy man glassed HMS Prince of Wales shipmate on Dunfermline Christmas night out
Marcel Pelechac
Arbroath bar staff hid after man produced knife in pub and said 'I need…
Thomas Tetstall at Stirling Sheriff Court.
Baby head-wetting disaster as Stirlingshire drunk jumped over bar and attacked staff
John Styes
Dundee killer gets more jail time after stash of weapons and phones found at…
Luke Strachan
Former Dundee player tells jury he was victim of bungled carjacking
Michael Green
Former Fife Tory councillor put on Sex Offenders Register
Post Thumbnail
Friday court round-up — Pervert chef and cocaine driver
Melissa White at Dundee Sheriff Court.
Dundee driver left carer with life-threatening injuries after dragging her 10 metres along road