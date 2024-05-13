Perth thug, 21, faces jail after armed ‘terror’ attack on flat

A young thug involved in a terrifying armed attack on a Perth man’s flat has been locked up.

Mark Smullen and another man turned up at a rival’s home with a knife and baseball bat, Perth Sheriff Court heard.

When the occupant refused to let them in, Smullen kicked and pounded on the door while his associate smashed out two windows.

Smullen then poked his knife through one of the broken panes and made a stabbing motion.

The 21-year-old appeared via video from prison and admitted behaving in a threatening or abusive manner at the Grampian Court flat on February 10.

Smullen, who has previous convictions for violence, was remanded in custody to await sentencing next month.

Answered a knock at the door

Prosecutor Emma Farmer said: “This happened on the landing outside the complainer’s flat, which is a communal public area.”

At about 11.30pm, occupants heard a knock at their front door.

“The complainer answered the door and saw Mr Smullen and another male standing outside his property.

“Mr Smullen brandished a knife, while the other man had a baseball bat.”

She said: “The complainer closed his front door and stood directly behind it.

“Mr Smullen kicked and banged on the door, while the second man struck two windows with the bat.

“The windows broke and the glass fell into the property.”

Ms Farmer said: “As a result, part of the baseball bat broke off and fell to the floor.

“Mr Smullen poked his knife through one of the holes created in the window and made a stabbing motion.

“This caused more glass to break.”

The two men then walked away from the flat.

“A neighbour heard the disturbance and went to his bedroom window, overlooking the locus,” the fiscal depute said.

“He recorded the incident on his mobile phone.”

Just after midnight, police attended at the property.

“The complainer stated that he did not know who was at the front door, or why they had caused damage.”

Smullen was identified using the neighbour’s video, the court was told.

Ms Farmer said about £200 of damage was caused.

Perth thug remanded for armed attack

Solicitor Paul Ralph, defending, asked the court to defer sentence for background reports.

“I make no motion for his liberation at this stage,” he said.

Sheriff Jennifer Bain told Smullen: “I am going to defer sentence for preparation for a criminal justice social work report and a restriction of liberty order assessment.

“You should take that as no indication of what the final disposal may be in relation to this matter.

“Attending at the door of another, armed as you were and brandishing a knife to the occupant, and then to have kicked the door and smashed the glass must have caused terror to the occupants there.

“I also note you have attracted a number of convictions within a short space of time.”

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.