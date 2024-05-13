Police chief admits Aberfeldy shooting response was ‘not what we wanted’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Police chief admits Aberfeldy shooting response was ‘not what we wanted’

Officers initially thought Brian Low's death was not suspicious.

By James Simpson & Lindsey Hamilton
Police Scotland Chief Constable Jo Farrell and Brian Low from Aberfeldy. Image: Jane Barlow/PA Wire/Jacqui Low
Scotland’s top police officer has admitted the initial response to a shooting near Aberfeldy was “not what we wanted” as a probe into the handling of the case continues.

Brian Low’s death close to the Perthshire town on February 17 was treated as not suspicious at first.

Officers only established that he had been shot nearly a week later and launched a murder probe.

This led to an admission that evidence may have been lost from the murder scene.

The Police Investigations and Review Commissioner has since launched a review of the handling of the case.

In her first public admission that parts of the probe may have been botched, Chief Constable Jo Farrell told STV News: “(The handling of the investigation) is subject of an external inquiry, as the public would expect, as the family would expect.

Jo Farrell: Aberfeldy shooting response ‘does not typify Police Scotland’

“Quite clearly, that response is not what we wanted but it is subject to an inquiry, so we have to let that work its way through.”

She also told the Scottish Sun: “It is not a response that typifies Police Scotland and its ability and the expertise and professionalism of our officers.”

It comes as politicians for the area have been invited to a briefing with police next week to update them on the inquiry.

Aberfeldy councillor John Duff, who is among those invited, says he will be asking questions about issues including the recovery of evidence, the motive for the shooting, the role of paramedics on the day Mr Low was found and the initial stages of the police probe.

Police and forensic officers near Aberfeldy after Brian Low’s death. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

He told The Courier: “The family and the local community still need answers – three months have passed and there appear to have been no further developments.

“Safety concerns in Aberfeldy are receding but people are still talking about it and asking questions – they still need answers.

“There is still rumour and speculation and people need to know the truth.

“The key to this does seem to lie within the community and at the moment, potentially innocent people are having fingers pointed at them.

‘It appears police are no further forward’

“Someone somewhere must surely hold the key to what happened that morning – it might just take someone to come forward with a piece of information that might help police get to the bottom of this.

“Speculation is not helpful but it does appear that police are no further forward in discovering who killed Brian Low.”

Last month, police revealed they had trawled through more than 2,400 hours of CCTV and visited nearly 500 houses as part of the murder investigation.

However, Detective Superintendent Lorna Ferguson said officers still did not have a suspect.

The Courier has produced a timeline of events on the Aberfeldy shooting.

