Aberfeldy shooting: Police admit evidence may have been lost at murder scene

Officers have also confirmed they do not believe Brian Low was shot accidentally.

By Bryan Copland & James Simpson
Police have admitted evidence may have been lost at the scene of an Aberfeldy murder.

Brian Low was shot as he walked in the Pitilie area near his home on Saturday February 17.

Officers initially thought his death had been medical-related.

But it later transpired he had been shot and the case was escalated to a murder inquiry.

However, four days had elapsed before police put a cordon up at the scene of the shooting.

At a media conference today, police confirmed suspicions were first raised about the cause of Mr Low’s death during a medical examination last Wednesday.

Detective Chief Inspector Martin MacDougall admitted this may have led to forensic opportunities being lost.

‘Something could be lost’ at scene of Aberfeldy shooting

He said: “Obviously, once the thing had been established on Wednesday, (that) there was concern surrounding the death, the scene was established at that stage.

“Yes, it’s appreciated that in the timeframe between the Saturday and the Wednesday, something could be lost.

“We’ve taken every opportunity since to try and recover every item from that area.”

Chief Inspector Greg Burns, local area commander, explained how Mr Low’s body had initially “presented” at the scene as having died in non-suspicious circumstances.

He said: “The initial assessment at the time was that it was a non-suspicious death and it was dealt with as such.

“Obviously the medical examination following that determined that… the situation changed.”

He added: “Previously, from the initial assessment at the locus, the officers deemed it was medical or non-suspicious.

“This would give you an idea of how the body presented at this time.”

No information murder victim Brian Low was involved in personal feud

Senior investigating officers also revealed that:

  • Police do not believe the shooting happened accidentally
  • Officers have no information to suggest Mr Low was involved in any form of criminality
  • There is nothing to suggest Mr Low was involved in any personal feuds
  • Police are keeping an “open mind” about the motive
However, officers refused to reveal details about the type of weapon used, the injuries sustained by Mr Low, the distance from which he was shot and how many bullets were discharged.

They have also not confirmed whether a murder weapon has been recovered.

The Police Investigations and Review Commissioner has confirmed to The Courier it has not had a referral related to the case.

Earlier today, Mr Low’s family told The Courier they were at a “complete loss” over his death.

