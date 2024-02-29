Family of Aberfeldy murder victim ‘at a complete loss’ over shooting of retired groundsman, 65

The family of an Aberfeldy murder victim say they are at a “complete loss” over his shooting.

Brian Low, 65, was shot dead as he walked his dog, Millie, in the Pitilie area near the Perthshire town on February 17.

It has since emerged that his death was initially treated as non-suspicious, before a post-mortem six days on revealed he had been shot.

Millie, a black Labrador, was unharmed.

Brian Low: Aberfeldy murder victim’s family ‘devastated’

Speaking to The Courier for the first time since the murder investigation was launched on Tuesday, Mr Low’s family said they are “devastated”.

Jacqui Low, Mr Low’s niece, who lives in Fife, said: “We are at a complete loss as to how this has happened to Brian.

“His partner and brothers are devastated and appeal to anyone who has any information to come forward.

“His devoted dog, Millie, stayed by his side for as long as she was allowed and is being cared for by his immediate family.”

Police have launched a portal for information to be submitted to the investigation.

A large area where Mr Low was shot remained sealed off on Wednesday as detectives and forensic teams continued to scour the area for evidence.

Tributes were also paid by locals who knew the former Edradynate Estate worker – with a postman describing him as “one of the nicest guys I ever met”.

Police are set to speak to the media on Thursday as questions continue to be asked about the initial stages of their investigation – and the delays in announcing Mr Low’s murder.

The Courier has taken a look at everything we know so far about the shooting.