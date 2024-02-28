Watch as forensics officers scour scene of Aberfeldy murder

Forensics officers have begun scouring the scene of a murder near Aberfeldy.

Police are investigating the shooting of retired groundsman Brian Low, 65, who was shot dead as he walked his dog in the Pitilie area on February 17.

A cordon remains in place around the path where Mr Low was attacked, along with a small forensics tent.

Officers in white suits turned up at the scene on Wednesday afternoon.

Courier reporter Kieran Webster, who is at the scene, said: “The police presence really increased at around 1.30pm.

“Up until then, it had been quiet with a police officer guarding the scene.

“Then two vans and a car came up the road, followed by what looks like CID.

“Forensics officers then started investigating the top area of the path, and have since been doing searches on their hands and knees.”

Earlier, tributes were paid to Mr Low, who had worked at Edradynate Estate as a groundsman for more than 20 years.

Postman Jedd Burke described him as “one of the nicest guys I ever met”.

It has emerged that Mr Low’s death had initially been treated as non-suspicious by police, pending the outcome of a post-mortem and other inquiries.

However, it was upgraded to a murder investigation once a cause of death had been established.