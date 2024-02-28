Watch as forensics officers scour scene of Aberfeldy murder

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Watch as forensics officers scour scene of Aberfeldy murder

A large area remains cordoned off near the Perthshire town after the shooting of Brian Low.

By Bryan Copland & Kieran Webster

Forensics officers have begun scouring the scene of a murder near Aberfeldy.

Police are investigating the shooting of retired groundsman Brian Low, 65, who was shot dead as he walked his dog in the Pitilie area on February 17.

A cordon remains in place around the path where Mr Low was attacked, along with a small forensics tent.

Officers in white suits turned up at the scene on Wednesday afternoon.

Police in forensics suits at the scene. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
A cordon remains in place at the site of the murder. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

Courier reporter Kieran Webster, who is at the scene, said: “The police presence really increased at around 1.30pm.

“Up until then, it had been quiet with a police officer guarding the scene.

“Then two vans and a car came up the road, followed by what looks like CID.

“Forensics officers then started investigating the top area of the path, and have since been doing searches on their hands and knees.”

A trailer and a police vehicle at the entrance to the path. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
The rural area remains taped off. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

Earlier, tributes were paid to Mr Low, who had worked at Edradynate Estate as a groundsman for more than 20 years.

Postman Jedd Burke described him as “one of the nicest guys I ever met”.

It has emerged that Mr Low’s death had initially been treated as non-suspicious by police, pending the outcome of a post-mortem and other inquiries.

However, it was upgraded to a murder investigation once a cause of death had been established.

