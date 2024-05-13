New Stagecoach timetable comes into effect across Perthshire

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

New Stagecoach timetable comes into effect across Perthshire

The bus company was forced to backtrack on many of their brutal cuts across the region after a campaign of pressure.

By Sean O'Neil
Stagecoach Bus. Image: Kris Miller/DCT Media.
Stagecoach Bus. Image: Kris Miller/DCT Media.

The new Stagecoach timetable comes into effect today (Monday May 13) after the bus company backtracked on plans to decimate routes throughout Perthshire.

The operator had threatened to withdraw all commercial services from the Carse of Gowrie and reduce routes in other areas like Bertha Park and Highland Perthshire.

However, following public outcry and a campaign of pressure from The Courier, residents and politicians, the bus company put forward a new proposal last month.

The biggest change sees the removal of the 16 and X7 services from the Carse of Gowrie to be replaced with the 39.

Labour councillor Alasdair Bailey.
Labour councillor Alasdair Bailey

The new timetable for Perthshire was met with a mixed reaction when first unveiled on April 5.

Newly-appointed First Minister and Perthshire North MSP John Swinney called the new service “a victory for commuters” after Stagecoach’s climbdown.

But Carse of Gowrie Labour councillor Alasdair Bailey said the new timetable left “an awful lot to be desired”.

The 39 bus service

The 39 will run between Arbroath and Ninewells and will operate every 30 minutes Monday to Saturday during the day.

These journeys will extend to Invergowrie.

One journey per hour will extend from Ninewells to Perth Royal Infirmary and these journeys will operate via villages in the Carse currently serviced by route 16/16X.

The X7 bus from Perth to Dundee.
The Stagecoach X7 will be replaced by the 39. Image: Supplied

For some communities this will retain the existing hourly frequency.

Stagecoach say Errol and Glendoick will be served approximately every two hours.

Monday to Saturday evening journeys, and Sunday journeys that were numbered 16B will be renumbered to 39B, operating between Perth bus station and Dundee bus station.

New Stagecoach timetable

Services 1/1A
Services 2/2A
Minor changes to the daytime timetables Monday – Sunday; evening timetable revised to incorporate North Muirton.

Service 4
Monday – Saturday revised timetable. Sundays now covered by 34C.

Services 5/6
7.45am from Mill Street Monday – Friday retimed to operate five minutes earlier.

Services 7/7A/7B/7C
Revised timetable and route. Journeys between Scone and City centre now operate every 15 minutes (up from every 20 currently) Revised route will omit Scone Park & Ride (bus some journeys on 57 will connect this site with Perth city centre).

Service between City centre and Broxden Park & Ride revised including some journeys now via Aviva. Some journeys will continue beyond Broxden to service Hillend.

Services 8/8S
Revised timetable to operate up to every 30 minutes via existing route. Early morning and some evening journeys will be replaced by service 7B, operating via Broxden Park & Ride.

Service 9
Minor changes to the daytime timetable Monday – Sunday; evening timetable withdrawn, replaced by 1A & 2A. Connections now available to PRI from North Muirton without changing bus.

Services 14/14A
Monday – Saturday revised timetable, some additional journeys now serve Huntingtower View near Dobbies. Additional journeys on service 14A extend to Almondbank. All services will operate along A85 between Tesco and Almondbank. Sunday service replaced by some journeys on service 15.

Services 15/15A
Revised Monday – Sunday timetable. Some additional Sunday journeys will operate via Pitcairngreen and Almondbank.

Services 16/16B
Service replaced by service 39/39A, see details below. 16B renumbered 39B.

Service 18
Withdrawn and replaced by journeys on service 7.

Services 23/23A/23X/27/27X
Most Monday – Saturday daytime journeys withdrawn with service 34/34A providing partial replacements. Some remaining journeys will operate at slightly different times.

Service 24
Revised timetable to provide connections at Ballinluig from services to Perth/Aberfeldy.

Services 34/34A/34C
Monday – Saturday revised timetable and route; service extends beyond Stanley to Bankfoot, Birnam, Dunkeld up to every hour and to Ballinluig (for Pitlochry) and Aberfeldy up to every two hours. Service between Blairgowrie and Spittalfield withdrawn.
Sunday journeys on 34C revised to operate via Bertha Park.

Services 39/39A/39B

Service between Arbroath and Ninewells will operate every 30 minutes Monday – Saturday during the day. These journeys will extend to Invergowrie, giving this area a 30-minute service.

One journey per hour will extend from Ninewells to Perth Royal Infirmary to retain a link for the Carse to both hospital sites using a low floor bus.

Some journey opportunities from Kingoodie to Ninewells and Dundee will also be maintained.

Monday – Saturday evening journeys, and Sunday journeys that were numbered 16B will be renumbered to 39B, operating between Perth bus station and Dundee bus station.

Services 57/57A//57U

Minor changes to Monday – Saturday evening timetables; extra journeys added between Perth and Blairgowrie have been added on a Saturday.
Some journeys now operate via Scone Park & Ride.

Service 70
0640 service from Inveralmond bus depot Monday – Friday extends to Bertha park arriving at 0738.

Service X7
Service between Perth Royal Infirmary and Dundee bus station will be withdrawn and partially replaced by revised service 39/39A.

More from Perth & Kinross

John Styes
Dundee killer gets more jail time after stash of weapons and phones found at…
Ewen Christie, Dave Barnett and Neil McVean from Perth enjoy the beer on offer. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Perth Beer Festival 2024: Best pictures as hundreds enjoy 11th year of event
Parts of Perthshire and Stirling are covered by the thunderstorm warning .
Thunderstorm warning issued across Perthshire and Stirlingshire
The Northern Lights from Fife.
Best pictures of spectacular Northern Lights across Tayside and Fife
Willow Findlay standing in front of pink cherry blossom tree
Ask a Local: 5 of the best things about Dunkeld and Birnam
Blairgowrie clothes shop Doig's set to close
Owners of Blairgowrie clothes shop Doig's announce retirement after 45 years
The Thistle Hotel in Milnathort.
Kinross-shire hotel to be auctioned off at 'huge discount'
Mark Petrie and Angus Forbes standing next to pole where pop-up cop had been placed, holding broken chains
Perthshire pop-up cop pinched after thief cuts through chains
Katie Hopkins
Perth Against Racism protest Katie Hopkins city gig with rival night for refugee kids
Blairgowrie Recycling Centre.
Blairgowrie Recycling Centre reopens after skip fire

Conversation