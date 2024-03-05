Huge community turnout as bus cuts threaten to leave Carse of Gowrie isolated

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Huge community turnout as bus cuts threaten to leave Carse of Gowrie isolated

Concerned residents packed out Errol Village Hall on Monday evening to voice their concerns about the proposed removal of all the company's commercial buses through the area.

By Sean O'Neil
Residents pack out Errol Village Hall over bus cuts. Image: David Farrell
Residents pack out Errol Village Hall over bus cuts. Image: David Farrell

Savage bus cuts will leave the Carse of Gowrie cut off and isolated amid warnings there is no “bag of cash” from the council to plug Stagecoach services.

Concerned residents packed out Errol Village Hall on Monday evening to voice their concerns about the proposed removal of all the company’s commercial buses through the area from the end of April.

And The Courier understands that an urgent motion will be put forward at a full Perth and Kinross Council meeting tomorrow to recognise and address the impact such cuts would have on rural communities.

The Stagecoach X7 bus service

David Farrell, chairman of Errol Village Hall, attended the public meeting on Monday.

“The problem is that it isolates the community,” he told The Courier.

“Kids can’t go out and go into town and go to the cinema.

“Elderly people can’t go and get their shopping if they’re not computer literate.”

What are the proposed changes?

The proposals, which are currently out for public consultation until March 10, would see the axing of the 16 and the X7 services between Perth and Dundee which currently serve the villages throughout the Carse of Gowrie.

They also connect Ninewells Hospital and Perth Royal Infirmary.

Stagecoach has also proposed changing the 39 route which means it would also no longer serve the area.

The only timetabled routes to remain would be the evening and Sunday services which are subsidised by Perth and Kinross Council.

‘No longer a bag of cash’

Alasdair Bailey, Labour councillor for the Carse of Gowrie, called the plans “devastating” but said private operators cannot continue to rely on council funding.

Labour councillor Alasdair Bailey.

“They (the community) realise that the council no longer has a bag of cash that it can hand to operators to plug gaps in services this big,” he said.

“People are messaging me and stopping me in the street and asking where the council would get the money from to do such a thing anyway.

“The answer today is solely by raising the tax locally and that’s something I’m loathe to support whilst private operators are still able to take the profit from the busy routes and leave rural folk in the lurch.”

Compromise on subsidised routes

The councillor told The Courier that if compromises have to be made then he would be in favour of the subsidised funds already in place being used to keep daytime services running.

“Although there is no big bag of money, there is currently a subsidy flowing to Stagecoach to operate Sunday and post-8pm services on the Carse route,” he said.

Standing room only at Errol meeting about Stagecoach cuts. Image: David Farrell

“My hope is that a compromise position can be found in those talks that will result in some form of hourly service operating through the Carse with a focus on the weekday morning and evening peaks.

“With such limited resources, we have to put the needs of those wishing to use the bus to access work, further and higher education, and healthcare top of our priority list.”

Threat to quality of life

Monday’s meeting in Errol is one of three being hosted by Perthshire North SNP MSP John Swinney in the Carse of Gowrie.

The former Deputy First Minister believes the proposals would do “real damage” to the the area if they were brought to fruition.

He said: “The massive turnout at my public meeting on the Stagecoach bus service proposals, which exceeded the capacity of Errol Village Hall, is testament to the strength of feeling  and concern about the implications for people in the Carse of Gowrie.

John Swinney MSP at Errol Village Hall meeting. Image: David Farrell

“The many issues raised demonstrate the gravity of the threat faced to quality of life in of people who live in the Carse of Gowrie.

“I have encouraged people to make their views known directly to Stagecoach and I will be submitting to Stagecoach, a comprehensive outline of the concerns I have heard from constituents.”

Mr Swinney and SNP MP Pete Wishart will host two further public meetings on Thursday.

The first is in St Madoes from 6pm to 7pm in the Madoch Centre and the second will be in Invergowrie from 7.30pm to 8.30pm in the Bullionfield Hall.

Stagecoach response

Douglas Robertson, managing director at Stagecoach East Scotland, said the proposals were to improve the “longer term sustainability” of the bus network.

He said: “We appreciate these proposals will cause inconvenience or involve change for some people and any decisions will not be taken lightly.

“The views of local people who use the Stagecoach bus network are very important to us, and that’s why we’re keen to hear from our customers during this consultation period.”

More from Perth & Kinross

Perth Academy
Perth Academy inspection reveals bullying concerns as teaching standards criticised
Audrey McLeod, Oriana Austin and Verity McMillan with one of the Rubber Chicken Theatre company's willow animals. Image: Pamela Mackie.
Dunblane Dr Dolittle cast share stage with Crieff-made willow menagerie
Morrison's Academy in Crieff. Image: Google
Pupils at exclusive Perthshire private school suffered 'mass beatings' and sexual abuse
Pavilion Cafe at MacRosty Park in Crieff
Pavilion Cafe in Crieff's MacRosty Park announces closure as new operator sought
Simon Howie, standing next to a sign which reads Simon Howie
Simon Howie Dunning wind turbine set for approval despite 79 objections
A tent seen on the crime scene.
Aberfeldy murder: What we know so far about shooting of dog walker as ambulance…
Artists view of the proposed Perth Lidl supermarket.
Lidl consulting shoppers on new Perth store plan
To go with story by Jamie Buchan. Dangerous driving Picture shows; Douglas Zdrzalek. Perth Sheriff Court. Supplied by DCT Media Date; 04/03/2024
Perth driver in stolen car tried to ram police vehicle during a high speed…
Residents in Aberfeldy say they are confused and concerned by the police response to Brian Low's shooting. Image: Kieran Webster/Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Aberfeldy shooting: Residents 'puzzled' by police handling of murder
Lindsay Maycock at Falkirk Sheriff Court. She caused an "explosion risk" during a This Is Rigged protest at Ineos refinery in Grangemouth.
Perth activist 'created explosion risk' at Grangemouth refinery during eco-protest

Conversation