Blairgowrie’s Halfords branch to close next month

Halfords is set to close its Blairgowrie branch at the end of next month.

The motoring retailer has confirmed Halfords McConechys Blairgowrie Autocentre will permanently close at the end of June.

The reason for its closure is not known. It is also not known how many staff are affected.

The nearest branches are in Perth and Forfar. Alternatively, residents can access 10 other garages in Blairgowrie.

A Halfords spokesperson commented: “We can confirm our Halfords McConechys Blairgowrie Autocentre will be permanently closing at the end of June.

“We are working hard to support all of those affected and have been able to offer all colleagues roles at alternative locations.

“We’d like to thank all our customers for their support of the Blairgowrie Autocentre and look forward to welcoming them at our Perth and Forfar Autocentres located within a 30 minutes drive.”