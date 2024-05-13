Blairgowrie’s Halfords branch to close next month

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Blairgowrie’s Halfords branch to close next month

It is not known how many staff are affected.

By Chloe Burrell
Halfords McConechys Blairgowrie Autocentre.
Halfords McConechys Blairgowrie Autocentre will close next month. Image: Google Street View

Halfords is set to close its Blairgowrie branch at the end of next month.

The motoring retailer has confirmed Halfords McConechys Blairgowrie Autocentre will permanently close at the end of June.

The reason for its closure is not known. It is also not known how many staff are affected.

The nearest branches are in Perth and Forfar. Alternatively, residents can access 10 other garages in Blairgowrie.

A Halfords spokesperson commented: “We can confirm our Halfords McConechys Blairgowrie Autocentre will be permanently closing at the end of June.

“We are working hard to support all of those affected and have been able to offer all colleagues roles at alternative locations.

“We’d like to thank all our customers for their support of the Blairgowrie Autocentre and look forward to welcoming them at our Perth and Forfar Autocentres located within a 30 minutes drive.”

More from Perth & Kinross

Mark Smullen appeared at Perth Sheriff Court.
Perth thug, 21, faces jail after armed 'terror' attack on flat
Gordon Muir and a kingfisher under the A9 overpass of the River Almond in Perth.
'Magnificent' murals hidden beneath A9 in Perth are winning lots of new fans
Stagecoach Bus. Image: Kris Miller/DCT Media.
New Stagecoach timetable comes into effect across Perthshire
John Styes
Dundee killer gets more jail time after stash of weapons and phones found at…
Ewen Christie, Dave Barnett and Neil McVean from Perth enjoy the beer on offer. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Perth Beer Festival 2024: Best pictures as hundreds enjoy 11th year of event
Parts of Perthshire and Stirling are covered by the thunderstorm warning .
Thunderstorm warning issued across Perthshire and Stirlingshire
The Northern Lights from Fife.
Best pictures of spectacular Northern Lights across Tayside and Fife
Willow Findlay standing in front of pink cherry blossom tree
Ask a Local: 5 of the best things about Dunkeld and Birnam
Blairgowrie clothes shop Doig's set to close
Owners of Blairgowrie clothes shop Doig's announce retirement after 45 years
The Thistle Hotel in Milnathort.
Kinross-shire hotel to be auctioned off at 'huge discount'

Conversation