Home News Dundee

Health chiefs urged to tackle cannabis use on Dundee mental health ward

The Mental Welfare Commission says several people have complained about the "unpleasant" smells at Carseview.

By Chloe Burrell
Several people reported cannabis use at the Carseview Centre. Image: Shutterstock/Kris Miller/DC Thomson
Several people reported cannabis use at the Carseview Centre. Image: Shutterstock/Kris Miller/DC Thomson

NHS bosses have been urged to tackle the use of cannabis on a mental health ward in Dundee.

The Mental Welfare Commission says many people on Ward 1 at the Carseview Centre have found the “strong smell of cannabis” in the evenings “unpleasant”.

The issue was highlighted during a visit to the centre by three members of the commission last November.

A report on the visit by Claire Lamza, executive director (nursing) – released on Wednesday – said: “(We) heard some comments about the strong smell of cannabis that was present on the ward in the evenings, which many individuals found unpleasant.

NHS Tayside ‘looking at ways to prohibit cannabis use at Carseview’

“We raised this with senior managers on the day and were told that they are aware of this issue and were looking at ways to prohibit individuals from using drugs on and around the wards.

“This has included liaison with other wards, Police Scotland and engaging with individuals to promote the policy on the management of substance misuse on NHS Tayside premises.”

The watchdog made a recommendation that NHS Tayside senior managers “should continue to explore ways to address the cannabis use in the hospital grounds to ensure a safe and pleasant environment for individuals in the ward”.

During the visit to Ward 1 – a mixed ward housing 22 people – mental health experts also looked at individuals’ care plans and records, the physical environment and restrictions in place at Carseview.

The Carseview Centre treats mental health patients. Image: Kris Miller/DC Thomson

The commission says it received “positive feedback” from individuals who said thought the staff were “nice people, approachable and supportive during recovery”.

Other recommendations included improvements to clinical psychology input on the ward and the provision of additional therapeutic space.

A visit to the Learning Disability Assessment Unit at Carseview also led to several recommendations being put forward.

These included ensuring individuals’ bedrooms were regularly cleaned and maintained, documenting one-to-one discussions between individuals and staff and that relatives and carers should be involved with care planning.

The commission says the health board should respond within three months of the recommendations being published.

NHS Tayside has been contacted for comment.

