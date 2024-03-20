Dundee v Rangers: New date announced for controversial call-off

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee v Rangers: New date announced for controversial call-off

The match will be broadcast live on Sky Sports.

By George Cran
Muddy Dens Park pitch. Image: SNS
Sunday's game between Dundee and Rangers was postponed. Image: SNS

Dundee’s Premiership clash with Rangers has been rescheduled following Sunday’s controversial postponement.

Sunday’s match was called off 90 minutes before kick-off following two pitch inspections.

Sky Sports were due to show the game live at midday but will be at Dens to broadcast live once more next month.

Rangers made clear their anger at the call-off on Sunday while the Dark Blues saw a request to delay kick-off knocked back.

Don Robertson explains to Dundee and Rangers representatives that pitch is unplayable. Image: Alan Harvey / SNS

The SPFL have subsequently promised to launch an investigation into the reasons behind Dundee’s fourth postponement of the campaign.

The two sides will now try again with the match now scheduled for the final midweek before the Premiership split.

The game will now be played on Wednesday, April 10, with an 8pm kick-off.

Dundee face Aberdeen three days later at Pittodrie while Rangers are at Ross County the following day.

Conversation