Dundee v Rangers: New date announced for controversial call-off

Dundee’s Premiership clash with Rangers has been rescheduled following Sunday’s controversial postponement.

Sunday’s match was called off 90 minutes before kick-off following two pitch inspections.

Sky Sports were due to show the game live at midday but will be at Dens to broadcast live once more next month.

Rangers made clear their anger at the call-off on Sunday while the Dark Blues saw a request to delay kick-off knocked back.

The SPFL have subsequently promised to launch an investigation into the reasons behind Dundee’s fourth postponement of the campaign.

The two sides will now try again with the match now scheduled for the final midweek before the Premiership split.

The game will now be played on Wednesday, April 10, with an 8pm kick-off.

Dundee face Aberdeen three days later at Pittodrie while Rangers are at Ross County the following day.