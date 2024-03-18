SPFL to launch investigation over Dundee v Rangers postponement

The SPFL are set to launch an investigation into Dundee’s postponed match against Rangers on Sunday.

The two sides were due to face off at Dens Park live on Sky Sports only for overnight rain to leave the pitch waterlogged.

Two pitch inspections saw match official Don Robertson call the game off at 10.30am on Sunday morning, 90 minutes ahead of kick-off.

Rangers made their anger at the situation clear while Dundee insisted more time would have allowed them to get the pitch playable.

However, the game was called off and the SPFL say they will be looking into the circumstances around it.

An SPFL spokesperson said: “The postponement of any match is disappointing given the impact it has on supporters.

“This was particularly disappointing given the fact it was a live Sky Sports match and the proximity of the match to the split.

“The SPFL will be investigating the circumstances surrounding this postponement.”

The match is yet to be rescheduled but will need to be played before the Premiership splits following the weekend of April 13/14.