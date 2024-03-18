SPFL to launch investigation over Dundee v Rangers postponement

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
SPFL to launch investigation over Dundee v Rangers postponement

The clash on Sunday was called off due to a waterlogged pitch.

By George Cran
Staff work on the Dens Park pitch before the Dundee-Rangers game was called off. Image: SNS
The SPFL are set to launch an investigation into Dundee’s postponed match against Rangers on Sunday.

The two sides were due to face off at Dens Park live on Sky Sports only for overnight rain to leave the pitch waterlogged.

Two pitch inspections saw match official Don Robertson call the game off at 10.30am on Sunday morning, 90 minutes ahead of kick-off.

Rangers made their anger at the situation clear while Dundee insisted more time would have allowed them to get the pitch playable.

Don Robertson explains to Dundee and Rangers representatives that pitch is unplayable. Image: Alan Harvey / SNS

However, the game was called off and the SPFL say they will be looking into the circumstances around it.

An SPFL spokesperson said: “The postponement of any match is disappointing given the impact it has on supporters.

“This was particularly disappointing given the fact it was a live Sky Sports match and the proximity of the match to the split.

“The SPFL will be investigating the circumstances surrounding this postponement.”

The match is yet to be rescheduled but will need to be played before the Premiership splits following the weekend of April 13/14.

Conversation